Franklin County teams open seasons with back-to-back events

Franklin County’s boys and girls swimming teams opened their 2021-2022 season Friday by defeating Staunton River at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s (Rocky Mount branch) William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center.

Placing first for the Eagles were Isaac Anderson (200 freestyle), Taylor Kitts (200 individual medley), Alec Dow (200 individual medley), Claire McElvain (50 freestyle); Mallorie Teer (100 butterfly, personal-best time), Landon Akers (100 butterfly), Anderson (100 freestyle, personal-best time), Grace Weaver (500 freestyle, personal-best time), Dow (100 backstroke, personal-best time), Teer (100 backstroke), Akers (100 breaststroke, personal-best time) and Morgan McCray (100 breaststroke).

Finishing second were Quinn May (50 freestyle), Liam May (100 freestyle, personal-best time and 100 backstroke, personal-best time), McElvain (100 freestyle), Weaver (100 backstroke) and Ali Shirley (100 breaststroke).

Bode Hart finished the 50 freestyle in a personal-best time.

In Saturday Southwest Virginia High School Swimming and Diving meet in Christiansburg, Akers claimed the Eagles’ best finish—fifth in the 100 breaststroke in a personal-best time.