FRANKLIN COUNTY VARSITY BASKETBALL
FRANKLIN COUNTY VARSITY BASKETBALL

FRANKLIN COUNTY VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Members of Franklin County's 2021-2022 varsity boys basketball team are front row, from left: head coach Tom Hering, Rylan McGhee, Ke'Shaun Wright, David Kasey, Nyzaih McHeimer, Nasir Holland, Jayhlen Lee and assistant coach Jamie Wright. Back row, from left: assistant coach Tony Gill, manager Teeshaun Townes, Jordan Hering, Jamerise Holland, Tucker Harvey, Haven Mullins, Eli Foutz, Jonas Stockton, manager Jeremiah Lee and Randy Clark.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's 2021-2022 boys varsity basketball team

