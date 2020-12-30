Franklin County Wrestling 2020-21
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 boys varsity basketball team are front row, from left: Samir Elliott, Bryce Witcher, Mason Bowling, Amill…
Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 girls varsity basketball team are front row, from left: manager Jordan Smith, Laila Krebs, Alexis Carter,…
Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 girls junior varsity basketball team are front row, from left: Maggie Hypes, Jabriah Peery, Kenzie Board,…
- Updated
Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 boys junior varsity basketball team are front row, from left: Dayevon Shaun, Zachory Swanson, Jack Gillis…
If Franklin County is permitted to return to athletic competition in January 2021’s first week, the initial five days of the new year will be …
- Updated
Morgan Scott is getting a second take at starting her career as a high school girls tennis coach.
In Saturday’s 15th annual Johnny CASA 5K, youth was served.
Malachi Hoyle netted a team-best 21 point to lead a trio of double-figure scores Friday as Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) claimed its first …
SOUTH BOSTON—Christmas is two days away, and the end of what has been a challenging year and the start of what hopes to be a much brighter and…