FRANKLIN COUNTY WRESTLING 2021-2022
Members of Franklin County's 2021-2022 varsity wrestling team are front row, from left:captions Alex Baumberger and Lee Whitlow. Middle row, from left: Kadin Smith, Brady Hazelwood, Brandon Ducan, Jake Winemiller, Haidyn Leftwich, Devin Dillion, Robbie Knott and Livia Conner. Back row, from left: assistant coach Steven Menefee, head coach David Ferguson, Zach Sanchez, Kendall Elliot, Jay Dunnings, Chase Carter, Imarion Menefee, Kameron Miller, Harmon English, Olivia Chitwood ans assistant coach Stacy Menefee. Not pictured: Joivani Martinez and Thomas Johnson.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's 2021-2022 varsity wrestling team

