Franklin County's first week of play is postponed

The first week of Franklin County's second semester is akin to the many weeks of its first dating to August.

It's another no-play week for the Eagles' athletic teams.

Scheduled junior varsity and varsity boys and girls games and meets have been postponed with the probable reason of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in southwest Virginia.

The decision to postpone two games each in boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball, a varsity wrestling match, a swimming meet and a boys and girls middle school basketball doubleheader was announced Saturday.

Earlier, a boys and girls varsity and junior varsity twin bill against Bassett had been postponed.

Those games have been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 with the boys playing at home and the girls playing on the road. Tip off times are 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Because of these changes, the first scheduled day of competition for FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is Monday, Jan. 11 the boys middle school basketball team hosting Hidden Valley Middle School; and the girls middle school basketball team playing in Roanoke against Hidden Valley.