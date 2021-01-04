Franklin County's first week of play is postponed

The first week of Franklin County's second semester is akin to the many weeks of its first dating to August.
It's another no-play week for the Eagles' athletic teams.
Scheduled junior varsity and varsity boys and girls games and meets have been postponed with the probable reason of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in southwest Virginia.
The decision to postpone two games each in boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball, a varsity wrestling match, a swimming meet and a boys and girls middle school basketball doubleheader was announced Saturday.
Earlier, a boys and girls varsity and junior varsity twin bill against Bassett had been postponed.
Those games have been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 with the boys playing at home and the girls playing on the road. Tip off times are 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Because of these changes, the first scheduled day of competition for FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is Monday, Jan. 11 the boys middle school basketball team hosting Hidden Valley Middle School; and the girls middle school basketball team playing in Roanoke against Hidden Valley.
On Monday afternoon, two scheduled basketball doubleheaders (boys varsity and junior varsity, girls varsity and junior varsity) against Magna Vista, both of which were set for Monday, Jan. 11, were postponed.
Make-up dates Have not been announced.
The boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams are scheduled to open their seasons Tuesday, Jan. 12 against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt with the girls doubleheader at home and the boys twin bill on the road.
Tip times are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt is the reigning girls co-state champion in Class 3.
Here is a list of this week's postponed games, matches and meets.
MONDAY, JANUARY 4 - Boys and Girls Swimming versus Alleghany County and Northside.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 5 - Girls Basketball (varsity and junior varsity) @ Staunton River; Boys Basketball (varsity and junior varsity) versus Staunton River.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6 - Wrestling @ Northside.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 7 - Girls Basketball (varsity and junior varsity) @ Bassett; Boys Basketball (varsity and junior varsity) versus Bassett; Boys Middle School Basketball @ Cave Spring Middle School; Girls Middle School Basketball versus Cave Spring Middle School.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 - Boys Basketball (varsity and junior varsity) at Northside; Girls Basketball (varsity and junior varsity) versus Northside.