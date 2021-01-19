Free-throw success ebbs James River's flow

Had Franklin County’s Kalik Witcher been shooting free throws at a county fair Saturday, he’d have won every stuffed animal in the house.
Preferably, Witcher, one of seven seniors on the Eagles’ 2021 squad, was torching the twine from the line for FCHS in a 70-67 non-district boys varsity basketball triumph over James River-Buchanan at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles’ proficiency from the line—they were 30 of 36 (83.3 %) was paramount in their second straight victory.
But, the hot hand belonged to Witcher, who earned all-regional laurels in Class 6 last year.
Witcher finished with a game-best 25 points. He was 17 of 20 from the free-throw line, including a 12 of 13 showing in the fourth quarter.
Witcher said his teammates knew he was working on a hot streak. They aided his effort by getting the basketball in his hands, and he drove it into the teeth of James River’s defense.
The Eagles (2-1), who tallied 30 points in the final, eight-minute frame, trailed by 10 points in the third quarter after the visitors opened the second half by swishing a 3-point field goal. The spread was seven, 47-40 after two free throws and a deuce by Patrick Clevenger.
Trailing 49-47, Witcher netted 10 straight points by going 8 of 8 from the line and adding a basket. That surge put FCHS in front 57-52 at the mid-way point of the fourth quarter.
During the run, the Eagles entered the double bonus when the Knights reached the 10 team foul limit.
Sophomore Eli Foutz, who netted 23 points in his third varsity start, swished the last of his five 3-pointers to push the spread to eight points, 64-56.
But, the Knights responded with a trey and two free throws to pull within three points with 1:29 left and after Jayson Easton made two tries from the line with 1:18 showing, the count was 65-63.
FCHS would commit back-to-back turnovers while attempting to nurse a precarious advantage. Following a full time out, James River committed a turnover that would set the stage for the closing seconds.
Two free throws by Witcher and one by Ke’Shaun Wright produced a five-point Eagles’ edge.
The Knights got a basket from Ben Bailey with 14.4 seconds, then Witcher responded with his 12th free throw of the period. Attempt No. 13 was unlucky—it rolled on the rim and fell off to the left-side low post.
Easton, who was 10 of 11 from the line for James River, accounted for his team’s final points courtesy of two made free throws with 10.7 seconds left.
After a time out, Josh Luckett, who was 7 of 8 from the line, made one of two tries to complete the scoring with 9.3 seconds showing.
Foutz swished three 3-pointers in the first quarter. His perimeter stroke enabled the Eagles to achieve a 13-10 edge.
In the second stanza, the Knights used an 11-0 surge to turn a 15-14 deficit into a 25-15 lead. The Eagles ended the quarter with a free throw and a basket by Witcher.
A trey by Foutz and a three-point play by Witcher pulled the Eagles within two points, 32-30.
But the Knights answered with a 7-0 run to pull ahead 39-30, and they held two seven-point edges (41-34, 43-36).
The Eagles closed the quarter with a Wright field goal and two free throws by Luckett.
Easton led the Knights with 20 points and Clevenger totaled 18.
TIP-INS: Luckett scored a team-best 16 points in last Thursday’s 49-46 non-district victory over Roanoke Catholic at Hawkins Gym.
Of Luckett’s five field goals, three were from the 3-point arc.
The Eagles finished with six treys, including one each by Bryce Witcher, Kalik Witcher and Samir Elliott.
Foutz tallied 10 points and six other players scored.
The Eagles led 12-11 after the first quarter and 27-24 at intermission.
The Celtics rallied in the third period to pull even at 34.
FCHS captured the final frame, 15-12.
The Eagles converted 19 field goals and were 3 of 7 from the line.
Roanoke Catholic made 18 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 11 from the line.
Dillan Porter paced the Celtics with 17 points, while Brooks Hagadorn added 10 and four other players scored.
The Eagles ended a five-game losing streak dating to last season with the win.