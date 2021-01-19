Free-throw success ebbs James River's flow

During the run, the Eagles entered the double bonus when the Knights reached the 10 team foul limit.

Sophomore Eli Foutz, who netted 23 points in his third varsity start, swished the last of his five 3-pointers to push the spread to eight points, 64-56.

But, the Knights responded with a trey and two free throws to pull within three points with 1:29 left and after Jayson Easton made two tries from the line with 1:18 showing, the count was 65-63.

FCHS would commit back-to-back turnovers while attempting to nurse a precarious advantage. Following a full time out, James River committed a turnover that would set the stage for the closing seconds.

Two free throws by Witcher and one by Ke’Shaun Wright produced a five-point Eagles’ edge.

The Knights got a basket from Ben Bailey with 14.4 seconds, then Witcher responded with his 12th free throw of the period. Attempt No. 13 was unlucky—it rolled on the rim and fell off to the left-side low post.

Easton, who was 10 of 11 from the line for James River, accounted for his team’s final points courtesy of two made free throws with 10.7 seconds left.