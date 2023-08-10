FERRUM - Josh Freeman has been hired by Ferrum College as the Panthers' new head softball coach.

Freeman is the sixth head coach in program history, one that includes two championships in the USA South Athletic Conference and two berths in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Freeman replaces Gerald Culler in the position.

Freeman comes to Ferrum after serving as head coach of Northeast Texas Community College from 2020-2023.

While there he inherited a team that won four games prior to his arrival and led the program to its most wins and best finish in conference play this past season. He coached four all-conference players, most in school history, and the first all-region player in team history.

"I couldn't be more excited to get to work with my new Ferrum family," Freeman said in a prepared statement. "...I'm ready to get started with the current team as we work to build a program that works hard and are good teammates in the classroom, the community and on the field."

Freeman is a former assistant coach at Christopher Newport University (CNU) and Virginia Wesleyan University.

At CNN, he was a part of a staff that led the Captains to two consecutive NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Super Regionals in 2019.

In that time, CNU posted a 74-19 record and earned the No. 1 ranking in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) national poll for the first time in program history.

Prior to CNU, Freeman coached at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

With the Marlins, he was a part of the 2017 coaching staff that led the team to a 54-3 overall record and a 20-0 ODAC record, en route to the ODAC Softball Championship and the NCAA Division III National Championship.

That season, the Virginia Wesleyan coaching staff was selected as the NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year.

"We are extremely pleased to have someone of Josh's caliber joining the Ferrum College athletics staff," Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

"His familiarity with the ODAC, and the region will be important as we compete in the toughest softball conference in Division III. We are excited to see Josh put his stamp on this program and get us back to competing for conference championships."

Freeman's tenure began Monday.