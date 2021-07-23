From the diamond to the track, Davis is enjoying his rookie campaign

SOUTH BOSTON—Dillon Davis has been a life-long racing fan.

Also, he has also been a standout baseball player. After his time on the baseball diamond at Class 4 Halifax County came to an end, he started racing in the Budweiser Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway.

“I enjoyed baseball,” Davis said. “I’ve been a racing fan my whole life. I’ve been here at South Boston Speedway for just about every race since I was a kid.

“Watching and seeing everything was very interesting to me. My time for playing baseball was up after high school, so I started racing.”

Baseball and racing both require a lot of thinking and knowing what you are going to do in specific situations. Racing, Davis says, requires more thought.

“Racing definitely takes more brains,” Davis said. “There is a lot more thinking to it than you would think. You have to calculate everything. You need to keep track of everything that is going on around you and calculate your moves ahead of time.”

Like many first-time racers Davis said he wasnervous when he lined up for the start of his first race of the season on March 20.