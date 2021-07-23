From the diamond to the track, Davis is enjoying his rookie campaign

SOUTH BOSTON—Dillon Davis has been a life-long racing fan.
Also, he has also been a standout baseball player. After his time on the baseball diamond at Class 4 Halifax County came to an end, he started racing in the Budweiser Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway.
“I enjoyed baseball,” Davis said. “I’ve been a racing fan my whole life. I’ve been here at South Boston Speedway for just about every race since I was a kid.
“Watching and seeing everything was very interesting to me. My time for playing baseball was up after high school, so I started racing.”
Baseball and racing both require a lot of thinking and knowing what you are going to do in specific situations. Racing, Davis says, requires more thought.
“Racing definitely takes more brains,” Davis said. “There is a lot more thinking to it than you would think. You have to calculate everything. You need to keep track of everything that is going on around you and calculate your moves ahead of time.”
Like many first-time racers Davis said he wasnervous when he lined up for the start of his first race of the season on March 20.
“It was really nerve-wracking,” Davis said. “The whole car was shaking because I was shaking so bad. The nerves are still there every race, but it (racing) is enjoyable.”
Adapting to driving his front-wheel-drive car in competition in the Budweiser Hornets Division is an on-going process for Davis.
“It’s kind of tough adapting, but it hasn’t been bad,” Davis said. “We can change the car to make it do what we want to do, but it’s still kind of tough.”
Davis has claimed three top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in all of his starts. His best finishes have been a pair of fourth-place finishes and a fifth-place effort in his most recent start on July 3.
Those numbers have him sitting in sixth place in the division point standings.
However, Davis is only three points out of fifth place and 16 points out of fourth place.
With three races remaining in the division this season, Davis has opportunities to work his way up into the top five in the standings by the end of the campaign.
“We’ve had a decent season,” Davis said. “It’s been pretty good for my first year. Honestly, it’s been better than what I thought it would be. It’s something I can build on.”
