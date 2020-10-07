From the fairway to the cup

An excellent approach from the fairway on hole No. 1 leads to an easy birdie putt by a competitor in Monday’s 12th annual Andy Andrews Memorial Fall Fling golf tournament at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy. Proceeds from the tournament, which is sponsored and staged by Bethlehem United Methodist Church of Moneta, benefit the following local charities: Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Service Center, Bedford Domestic Violence Services, Bethlehem United Methodist Church Preschool, Franklin County Family Resource Center, Hope to Walk and Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack.