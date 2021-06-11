 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRONT ROW SEATING
0 comments

FRONT ROW SEATING

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County’s baseball program has dedicated a chair that will sit behind home plate in honor of life-long Eagles athletics supporter Alvin Hall, who died in May 2020. Hall’s wife, Virginia, and family members stand with the chair during a presentation prior to the first pitch of the Eagles’ home contest against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. Hall, a 1957 graduate of FCHS, earned 12 varsity letters while in high school and later coached county sandlot football and Dixie Youth, Connie Mack and American Legion baseball squads. He is enshrined in the FCHS Sports Hall of Fame and the Salem/Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION
Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION

Farm Bureau infielder Asher Meeks (No. 10) has a hard time getting a grip on a ground ball as shown in a series of photos from play in last we…

A SHOOTER'S AIM
Sports News

A SHOOTER'S AIM

A Franklin County youngster takes aim on the target and fires a stationary weapon while taking part in a pellet shooting exercise at Saturday'…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics