FRONT ROW SEATING

Franklin County’s baseball program has dedicated a chair that will sit behind home plate in honor of life-long Eagles athletics supporter Alvin Hall, who died in May 2020. Hall’s wife, Virginia, and family members stand with the chair during a presentation prior to the first pitch of the Eagles’ home contest against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. Hall, a 1957 graduate of FCHS, earned 12 varsity letters while in high school and later coached county sandlot football and Dixie Youth, Connie Mack and American Legion baseball squads. He is enshrined in the FCHS Sports Hall of Fame and the Salem/Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.