Fryar, Pollard capture CARS Tour wins at FCS

CALLAWAY — Jared Fryar’s first timed lap Saturday put him in the front row, but not at the head of the class.
Fryar’s final timed circuit, which was posted more than five hours after his initial one, enabled him to conquer uncharted racing territory and took him to victory lane at Franklin County Speedway (FCS).
Because of a 2-hour, 16-minute red-flag delay for rain and to repair a portion of the track in turns one and two during the Super Late Model feature, the Late Model Stock event didn’t take the green flag until after 10: 30 p.m. It finished 15 minutes shy of midnight.
Fryar, the current CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car points leader, led only seven of the race’s 125-laps, but he was in front for the last three and captured the win by edging series invader Mike Looney at the checkered flag in a side-by-side finish.
Looney, who hails from Catawba, edged Fryar for the pole, but Fryar claimed his revenge with a pass entering turn three on the white-flag lap as the two wheelmen jockeyed for the lead.
“Man (those last laps) were wild. I felt like I was a little better than (Mike), but he was good. This is home track. I knew how do everything right to get by him and stay ahead of him, but if I had slipped up one little bit, he was going to take advantage and get back by me,’’ Fryer said in victory lane.
“I’m speechless... I don’t even know what happened those last couple of laps. I took one breath with five to go. I can’t believe it,’’ Fryer said. “I want to win. I was determined to beat him to the start-finish line without wrecking him. Fortunately, I did.’’
Fryar’s triumph is his first on the tour since March 2017 and he is the sixth different winner in six events this season. His margin of victory was 0.119 of a second.
Fryar and Looney were the only two drivers who led the race.
Looney, who was making his first start on the CARS Tour, cut his proverbial racing teeth at FCS. He made his first career start and scored his first career win at the 3/8-mile bullring and he won the track’s Pure Stock championship in 1998.
“(Mike) is the local guy. This is his home place. He’s got a lot of laps here, I’m sure, and I’ve got whatever we put on the car (Saturday). ...I can’t wait to see the video. I don’t know how we pulled that off, but we did,’’ Fryar said.
“...As long as we can compete for wins, I’m happy.’’
Over the last five years, Looney has taken his career to a new level. Bolstered by his partnership with car owner Billy Martin of Stuart, Looney has won the ValleyStar 300 at Martinsville Speedway, has captured a Late Model title at Motor Mile Speedway and has finished eight points shy of winning a national championship.
Thus, Looney’s pole win, his race showing and the fact that he paced a 22-car field for 118 laps were hardly beginner’s luck.
“I don’t know how you take a car that fast and lose with it,’’ Looney said. “What a show. I was glad that the CARS Tour came here and that we were able to go out and compete with the guys.
“Our chassis was a rocket ship. I just got out-drove at the end. (Jared) did a great job. We were beating and banging at the end. Both of us were doing what we needed to do to win, but we didn’t wreck each other. That’s just good racing.
“I got behind him some and I saw what he was fighting. His car wasn’t perfect and he won with it. Hat’s off to the team and the driver — they did a great job,’’ Looney said.
Looney said he was tempted to bring a secondary car to the track, but he changed his mind and employed his primary racer.
“This one, Old Trinity, I think we won 13 or 14 races with it last year; it’s just a great race car. We thought about bringing our older car down here, but after testing and seeing how good these CARS Tour guys are, we knew we had to bring our best piece and I’m glad we did,’’ Looney said.
The race was slowed by five caution periods. Eighteen cars finished on the lead lap.
Connor Mosack, Bobby McCarty and Corey Heim rounded out the top five.
South Boston Speedway campaigner Stacy Puryear finished ninth and Kyle Dudley, a past multi-time FCS Late Model champion came in 15th.
Dudley qualified fifth and got to third in the running order before fading.
Bubba Pollard bested Sammy Smith for the win in the 125-lap Super Late Model feature that opened
The race was red-flagged after 29 laps and halted for more than two hours.
“We unloaded with a base-line set up...and I thought we were fast right out of the trailer,’’ Pollard said. “The rain hurt us from making it 100 percent, we got tight.
“Toward the end, we just had to run. Sammy was capable of setting a fast-pace; he had such a good car.”
Pollard, who won for the third time this season, advanced positions on restarts and claimed the lead on lap 85. His margin of victory was 0.480 of a second.
“I’d watched videos (of races here) and I knew it was going to be tough to pass. I had to take advantage of the restarts. That was the key.’’
Smith, the pole winner, Gus Dean, Jake Garcia and Matt Craig completed the top-five in a 10-car field. The top eight drivers all finished on the lead lap.
