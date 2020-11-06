Fryar wins championship, Berry earns a big payday

With six laps to go, Riggs and Fryar were tied in the points standings. At that point, Riggs would have won the title off the first tiebreaker — most wins.

Then, Fryar’s fortunes turned when Timothy Peters retired from the race. Peters’ retirement moved Fryar into the 13th position and gave him the championship by just one point.

Riggs, who spent a good portion of the closing stages battling Heim for second, did everything he needed to do in order to have an opportunity to win both the race and the championship, but he said that consistency ultimately decided which driver celebrated on the front stretch.

“We had a good race,” Riggs said. “We got off on strategy when we changed tires early, and the fresh rubber that Josh [Berry] and Corey [Heim] at the end prevailed. I enjoyed racing with Corey, but we came up short. Congrats to Jared on being super consistent all year, but without those DNFs at Hickory (N.C.) and Florence (S.C.), I think we would have had a good shot at it.”

Fryar said he was unaware of the actual points situation until he received confirmation from CARS Tour officials after the race, as he was focused on nursing his struggling car to the checkered flag while simultaneously respecting everyone out on track.