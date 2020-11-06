Fryar wins championship, Berry earns a big payday

EASLEY, S.C.— Jared Fryar won the 2020 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car championship in Sunday’s second annual Heritage Transportation Risk Management Old North State Nationals presented by GXS Wraps at Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won the race and $30,000.
Fryar won the title by a single point over rival Layne Riggs.
With the championship, Fryar becomes the first driver in Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour history to win both the LMSC and Super Late Model titles.
Fryar edged Mike Looney in a door-to-door finish for the victory when the CARS Tour made its debut at Franklin County Speedway earlier this season.
Berry’s race win capped off a week that included winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship in the Late Model Stock division and an announcement that he will drive 12 races next season for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.
Sunday was the first time Berry had competed in a Solid Rock Carriers CARS LMSC Tour event since his suspension following an on-track incident with Bobby McCarty at Ace (N.C.) Speedway, and he proved why he is the CARS Tour’s all-time wins leader.
“This is truly unbelievable,” Berry said. “These guys have done such a great job all year staying on top of things. We ran a lot of laps Friday and Saturday, and all of that paid off today.
“I knew taking tires with 100 laps to go was too early, and we were in a prime position with new tires by restarting eighth after the second rain delay.”
Berry surrendered the lead from the pole to Deac McCaskill before Layne Riggs passed both of them to take the lead early. Riggs had explored the high line during the three heat races on Saturday and used it to assume control of the race.
After passing McCaskill for second, Berry attempted to use the bottom line to power his way by Riggs, but the 2017 CARS LMSC Tour champion was forced to tuck in line and ride behind Riggs until a competition caution was displayed on lap 68.
On the ensuing restart, Berry worked his way by the slower cars of Chad McCumbee and Peyton Sellers, both of which had stayed out under caution, to retake the lead.
Berry led the race until an incident between Boo Boo Dalton and Taylor Satterfield brought out the yellow just before the halfway point.
Berry, Looney and several other front runners elected to save a set of tires for the end of the race while Riggs led a group of cars down pit road.
Riggs and the other cars that pitted used their fresh tires to race back towards the front of the field.
Berry said he believed that the race was in his hands when a rain delay halted the event with 52 laps remaining. He said patience would be imperative depending on how many cars decided to come with him to get fresh tires once the yellow flag was displayed.
“We were concerned about how many cars would stay out during the break, but only seven did,” Berry said. “We lined up eighth with fresh tires, but you’re always worried about getting caught up in a wreck and you have to control what you can control. I felt like we put ourselves in the best position to win.”
Berry wasted no time charging towards the lead and found himself on Riggs’ rear bumper after only 10 laps.
A strong run by Berry under Riggs in turn 3 gave him the momentum to drive away from Riggs and easily claim his 19th win in CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car competition.
While Berry celebrated in victory lane, Fryar was overcome with emotion after backing up his 2018 SLM title with the 2020 LMSC crown, despite dealing with an ill-handling car for most of the weekend.
“Josh [Berry] gave me some words of wisdom,” Fryar said. “He told me he ran like crap in the last race when he won it in 2017, but it’s awesome to have so many good runs all year long and a win, which is all I could have asked for. The competition is so tough in the CARS Tour, so it feels good to finally get a championship in a Late Model Stock Car.”
Fryar said he was confident in his chances about battling Berry for the $30,000 paycheck , but he said that his car did not agree with some adjustments that his crew made following Saturday’s heat races Saturday.
Fryar and his crew kept trying to diagnose the issues with his Ford once the green flag dropped for the feature, but Fryar ended up spending most of the event’s opening half clinging to a top 10 position.
With Riggs collecting a bonus point for leading laps, Fryar said he knew how important track position would be to maintaining the points lead. He said his crew finally got the car right after they put tires on it during a lap 102 caution.
Fryar used the fresh rubber to work his way through slower traffic up to the ninth position before weather brought another yellow flag out with 52 laps to go.
Fryar elected to stay out on track with Riggs and a handful of others once the race got back going, meaning that he would have to fight to keep his points lead.
The final green flag run of the evening saw Fryar struggle to corral his car as drivers like Looney, Connor Mosack and a host of passed him.
For the majority of the last 50 laps, the live points lead swapped between Riggs and Fryar on multiple occasions.
“It just went away there at the end,” Fryar said about his car. “We could just never get through Turn 1 like we needed to. I don’t know if we made the wrong changes or if there was just something wrong with the car. We’ll celebrate and go back to the shop and look at the car so it’s ready for next year.”
With six laps to go, Riggs and Fryar were tied in the points standings. At that point, Riggs would have won the title off the first tiebreaker — most wins.
Then, Fryar’s fortunes turned when Timothy Peters retired from the race. Peters’ retirement moved Fryar into the 13th position and gave him the championship by just one point.
Riggs, who spent a good portion of the closing stages battling Heim for second, did everything he needed to do in order to have an opportunity to win both the race and the championship, but he said that consistency ultimately decided which driver celebrated on the front stretch.
“We had a good race,” Riggs said. “We got off on strategy when we changed tires early, and the fresh rubber that Josh [Berry] and Corey [Heim] at the end prevailed. I enjoyed racing with Corey, but we came up short. Congrats to Jared on being super consistent all year, but without those DNFs at Hickory (N.C.) and Florence (S.C.), I think we would have had a good shot at it.”
Fryar said he was unaware of the actual points situation until he received confirmation from CARS Tour officials after the race, as he was focused on nursing his struggling car to the checkered flag while simultaneously respecting everyone out on track.
“I knew it was close,” Fryar said. “I was just trying to hold off all those guys behind me, but Josh was trying to lap me and I was trying to stay off of him. This wasn’t the prettiest way to win the championship, but my name is on the trophy at the end of the day.”
Each of the top 12 drivers finished on the lead lap. Drivers in 13th through 18th each finished a lap in arrears.
Eleven drivers in the 32-driver field did not finish, one was seven laps down at the end and two others failed to start.
LATE MODEL STOCK CARS 200 LAPS
1. Josh Berry
2. Corey Heim
3. Layne Riggs
4. Deac McCaskill
5. Jonathan Findley
6. Bobby McCarty
7. Nolan Pope
8. Chad McCumbee
9. Connor Mosack
10. Mike Looney
11. Justin Johnson
12. Jared Fryar
13. Cameron Bolin
15. Taylor Satterfield
16. Tyler Matthews
17. Brandon Pierce
18. Ralph Carnes
19. Timothy Peters
20. Jessica Cann
21. Trey Gibson
22. Matt Cox
23. Mike Darne
24. Peyton Sellers
25. Riley Gentry
26. Janson Marchbanks
27. Boo Boo Dalton
28. Ronald Hill
29. Mini Tyrrell
30. Jackie Manley
31. Jeremy Burns
32. Anthony Anders
Brandon White reports for race22.com. His story was released by the CARS Tour
