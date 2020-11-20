Future Ferrum football schedules will have a different look

FERRUM—Emory & Henry College’s planned exit from Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and from future Ferrum College sports schedules are not the only changes coming for the Panthers.

There are immediate changes on the horizon in football.

After a spring semester football campaign that will make up for the one lost this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panthers’ 2021 schedule will look quite different from the ones of the immediate past.

Southern Virginia University, currently a football-only member of the ODAC, is departing for full sports membership in the USA South Athletic Conference, and the Panthers and the Knights are not scheduled to face one another after this spring, Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in an email Wednesday.

“There is currently no plan to add (Southern Virginia) to the schedule anytime in the future,’’ Sutyak said.

Newport News Apprentice, which last played Ferrum in 2018, is replacing Southern Virginia on all ODAC football schedules, returns as a non-conference opponent.