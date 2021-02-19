Game-ending run carries Randolph to victory

LYNCHBURG—Ferrum College’s second trip to the City of Seven Hills—Lynchburg—in five days was not as successful and enjoyable as its first.
Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Randolph College was the Panthers’ opponent on this sojourn, and courtesy of a 17-2 game-ending run over the closing five minutes, the WildCats bested the Panthers, 88-73, in a league men’s basketball match-up Tuesday at Giles Gymnasium.
Randolph’s run broke a stalemate at 71 that had been posted at the 4:53 mark and ended a four-game winning streak by Ferrum (5-4, 4-3 ODAC) with all of those victories coming at the expense of league opponents.
After the 3:09 mark, Randolph, which squared its league record with the victory, pitched a shutout.
The WildCats (3-4, 3-3 in the ODAC) outscored the Panthers by 15 points, 49-34, after intermission. The two teams played the opening 20 minutes to a 39-39 draw.
The first half featured runs of 9-1 by the Panthers and 10-0 by the WildCats.
In the second half, the Panthers produced a five-point, 46-41, edge at the 16:45 mark after Darius Kemp swished a jumper.
Randolph made 44.1% (26 of 59) of its shots from the field, while Ferrum converted 41.5% (27 of 65) of its attempts.
At game’s end, Randolph held edges in rebounds (43-41), assists (13-8), points off turnovers (20-10) and fast-break points (8-2), while Ferrum held advantages in second-chance points (18-15) and points in the paint (36-26).
Ferrum committed 14 turnovers, while Randolph made 12 miscues.
Reserves combined for 73 points—35 by Ferrum, 38 by Randolph.
Evan Makle came off the bench and led the WildCats with a game-best 26 points.
C.J. Loving tallied 15 points and completed a double-double with 14 rebounds. Also, he passed out five assists.
Justin Dula scored 15 points and completed a double-double with 13 points and Danny Bickey totaled 15 points.
For Ferrum, James Smith Jr. came off the bench to net a team-best 21 points. He grabbed five rebounds and distributed five assists.
Also, Kemp scored 17 points and claimed nine rebounds and Kajuan Madden-McAfee finished with 15 points.
Ferrum returns to action today against ODAC foe Emory & Henry College. Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
On Sunday, the Panthers entertain conference rival Virginia Wesleyan University at 5 p.m.