Game-ending run carries Randolph to victory

LYNCHBURG—Ferrum College’s second trip to the City of Seven Hills—Lynchburg—in five days was not as successful and enjoyable as its first.

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Randolph College was the Panthers’ opponent on this sojourn, and courtesy of a 17-2 game-ending run over the closing five minutes, the WildCats bested the Panthers, 88-73, in a league men’s basketball match-up Tuesday at Giles Gymnasium.

Randolph’s run broke a stalemate at 71 that had been posted at the 4:53 mark and ended a four-game winning streak by Ferrum (5-4, 4-3 ODAC) with all of those victories coming at the expense of league opponents.

After the 3:09 mark, Randolph, which squared its league record with the victory, pitched a shutout.

The WildCats (3-4, 3-3 in the ODAC) outscored the Panthers by 15 points, 49-34, after intermission. The two teams played the opening 20 minutes to a 39-39 draw.

The first half featured runs of 9-1 by the Panthers and 10-0 by the WildCats.

In the second half, the Panthers produced a five-point, 46-41, edge at the 16:45 mark after Darius Kemp swished a jumper.