SALEM — This past spring, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a proverbial perfect game against area high school seniors, resulting in the cancellation of their final prep campaigns on the diamond.
Saturday, in the “Last Inning,’’ the pandemic failed to get out of the first frame not once, but twice as 63 seniors, divided into four teams, were afforded the opportunity to pitch, hit, run and throw one final time as high-school players.
Franklin County’s program was represented by graduates Logan Mason, Brayden Merrick and Colton Kent, all of whom are continuing their careers in college, and Barry Shelton, the Eagles’ head coach since 2012.
The event was the brainchild of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame and the Carolina League’s Salem Red Sox; it was contested at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
“Allen Lawrence with the Red Sox and Coach Gary Walthall (with the Hall of Fame) organized a great event for these seniors. It was a great turnout by all the local communities and schools involved,’’ Shelton said.
Shelton got to coach the Mason-Merrick-Kent trio, which came to the plate in the first, second and third spots in the batting order, one last time.
“Logan, Colton and Brayden represented the Franklin County community well. I’m very proud of those guys and I look forward to watching their careers moving forward,’’ Shelton said.
Mason even got to throw an inning — he retired the side in order.
“I hadn’t thrown in a while. I just went out and gave it what I had,’’ said Mason, an Eastern Mennonite University commit.
Mason also played second base, shortstop and centerfield in the contest which his team dropped 13-9.
“I played in some positions that I haven’t played in three or four years. It was good to be back out there (on the field),’’ Mason said.
“This takes a little of the sting out of losing my senior year. It was nice getting back out here with (Brayden and Colton) and playing against some of my friends from other schools — being with some friends from other schools.
“It was nice to get out here and play one more time,’’ Mason said. “Brayden, Colton and I had our chemistry back.’’
Kent, a Charleston Southern (South Carolina) University recruit, drove in Mason and Merrick with a two-run double in the third inning, an extra-base hit that found the outfield grass in rightfield.
The double stood as the game-winning hit until the last of the seventh when the tying run crossed the plate.
Kent started at third base and played shortstop for the first time since his freshman year.
“It was a lot of fun,’’ said Kent, who was 2 of 2.
“Being out here with the guys...it was about being out here with the guys,’’ said Merrick, a Virginia Tech commit.
“Colton and I were playing around switching positions every other inning. I went to centerfield for an inning as well. It was a lot of fun. It was enjoyable. Salem did it up right for us.’’
The Mason-Kent Merrick squad (Team Red) saw a 7-1 lead through 4 1/2 innings cut to 7-6 after five innings.
The count was 7-7 after seven before the Mason-Kent-Merrick team broke the stalemate with a two-run eighth.
That edge was short-lived — in the bottom of the inning, the opponent rallied for six runs and the victory.
“You always want to win. We just ran out of arms,’’ Merrick said.
Garrett Aaron of James River also collected two hits and drove in a run. The Red team outhit the Gray team 11-6; it scored multiple runs in three innings (third, fourth and eighth), while the Gray tallied multiple runs in two frames (the fifth and the eighth).
Jared Mayhew of Staunton River was 2 of 3 with two RBIs, while Jalen Buster of Cave Spring belted a triple, walked twice and scored twice.
Collin Bates of Staunton River struck out five in two innings — the eighth and the ninth — to earn the victory.
Each team committed two errors.
In the second game, the Green team bested the Blue team, 6-4.
Shelton said he’d like to see an event of this caliber played every year.
“I think the success of these games will lead to this being an annual event,’’ Shelton said.
