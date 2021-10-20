 Skip to main content
GARDNER IN ACTION
GARDNER IN ACTION

GARDNER IN ACTION

Franklin County freshman Ryder Gardner (No. 25) delivers a blow to Salem senior Carson Williams (No. 3) during Tuesday's non-district varsity football match-up between the Eagles and the Spartans, won by Salem, 49-7, at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. The Eagles return to action Friday in Roanoke against Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming, which reached the Class 5 state semifinals during the spring. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County faces reigning Class 4 state champion Salem in non-district play on the road Tuesday night.

