GARDNER IN ACTION

Franklin County faces reigning Class 4 state champion Salem in non-district play on the road Tuesday night.
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
FERRUM- Donna Doonan, who guided Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team to its first NCAA Division III conference championship in 1995, has …
Zero proved to be significant in the fall 2021 season finale for Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team.
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
How’s this for a fast start?
Franklin County High School has inducted five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Christened in 2018, the hall has inducted three cla…
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…
FERRUM—Former Ferrum College football standout and Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame member Nate Daniels is holding a book signing for his children’s…
FERRUM—Seth Deaton booted a 35-yard field goal with three seconds remaining as Ferrum College edged Shenandoah University, 24-23, in an Old Do…
Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team forced a tie atop the Blue Ridge District standings Tuesday by blanking Lord Botetourt, 3-0, in a le…
