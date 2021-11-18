Generals claim first win in ODAC opener

LEXINGTON - Hanna Malik scored a game-best 22 points Wednesday in leading Washington and Lee University to an 18-point, 78-61 women's basketball victory over Ferrum College in the 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both clubs at the Richard L. Duchossois Athletic and Recreation Center.
The Generals (1-1, 1-0 in the ODAC) earned their first win of the season and squared their record with the triumph.
The Panthers (1-3, 0-1 in the ODAC) suffered their third straight loss.
Malik tallied 18 of her points by swishing six 3-point field goals.
Washington and Lee led by seven points, 17-10, after the first quarter and by 10 points, 28-18, at intermission after capturing the second stanza, 11-8.
Each team netted 25 points in the third period.
Ferrum got five points each from Kayla Cabiness (3-pointer, two free throws) and DeMeisha Canada (two baskets, one free throw) and four points each from Aisha Martin (3-pointer, one free throw) and Cameron Hawkins (four free throws).
Leading 53-43, the Generals secured the victory by outscoring the Panthers 26-18 in the final, 10-minute frame.
Megan Horn notched a double-double for the Generals - 16 points and a game-best 10 rebounds - and Kate Groninger added 14 points.
Jordan Diehl passed out four assists.
A quartet of Ferrum players finished in double figures with two just missing double-doubles.
Hawkins tallied 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Canada netted 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Also, Cabiness and Martin each totaled 12 points and Martin distributed four assists.
The teams shot identical field-goal percentages (38.9%); Ferrum was 21 of 51 from the floor, Washington and Lee was 28 of 72.
At game's end, the Generals held advantages in rebounds (46-40), assists (13-9), points off turnovers (22-6), second-chance points (13-8), points in the paint (38-20), fastbreak points (10-2) and bench points (16-9).
Ferrum committed 23 turnovers to eight for Washington and Lee.
The Panthers travel to Atlanta for a pair of games in the Emory (Ga.) University Tip-Off Classic this weekend.
Saturday, Ferrum faces East Texas Baptist University at 3 p.m. Sunday, Ferrum takes on Emory at 1 p.m.