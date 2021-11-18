Generals claim first win in ODAC opener

LEXINGTON - Hanna Malik scored a game-best 22 points Wednesday in leading Washington and Lee University to an 18-point, 78-61 women's basketball victory over Ferrum College in the 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both clubs at the Richard L. Duchossois Athletic and Recreation Center.

The Generals (1-1, 1-0 in the ODAC) earned their first win of the season and squared their record with the triumph.

The Panthers (1-3, 0-1 in the ODAC) suffered their third straight loss.

Malik tallied 18 of her points by swishing six 3-point field goals.

Washington and Lee led by seven points, 17-10, after the first quarter and by 10 points, 28-18, at intermission after capturing the second stanza, 11-8.

Each team netted 25 points in the third period.

Ferrum got five points each from Kayla Cabiness (3-pointer, two free throws) and DeMeisha Canada (two baskets, one free throw) and four points each from Aisha Martin (3-pointer, one free throw) and Cameron Hawkins (four free throws).

Leading 53-43, the Generals secured the victory by outscoring the Panthers 26-18 in the final, 10-minute frame.