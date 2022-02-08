Generals conquer Ferrum with third-quarter run

FERRUM - Washington and Lee University outscored Ferrum College by 20 points, 28-8, in the third quarter Saturday en route to an 88-58 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Generals (15-4, 12-1 ODAC) converted 54.8% (34 of 62) of their shots from the field.

Washington and Lee led 17-15 after the first quarter and outscored Ferrum (5-16, 3-11 ODAC) 25-16 to push the spread to 11 points, 42-31.

The Generals’ third-period surge made the count 70-39.

Washington and Lee produced an 11-0 run at the start of the third quarter.

The Panthers won the final frame, 19-18.

Ferrum netted 13 of the first 14 points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 19 points, 71-52.

From there, the Generals outscored the Panthers, 17-6.

The Panthers led 7-3 early before the Generals rallied to tie the count.

At the start of the second stanza, Washington and Lee turned a 17-15 lead into a 28-17 advantage, courtesy of an 11-2 run.

Ferrum pulled to within three, 34-31, before Washington and Lee responded with an 8-0 run to end the half.

The Panthers converted 39.6% (21 of 53) of their shots from the field.

Washington and Lee won the rebounding battle 36-30, and distributed 17 assists to the Panthers’ eight.

At game’s end, the Generals held advantages in points off turnovers (20-18), second chance points (15-4), points in the paint ( 30-24) and bench points (38-0).

Fast break points were even at 4.

Megan Horn netted a game-best 20 points for the Generals, while Grace O’Connor grabbed seven rebounds and Jordan Diehl passed out five assists.

Horn pulled down six rebounds.

Tahri Phillips scored 14 points, while Diehl corralled six rebounds and distributed five assists.

Kayla Cabiness led the Panthers with 19 points, three assists and four rebounds.

Aisha Martin netted 15 points and grabbed six rebounds and Cameron Hawkins scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds.