Generals conquer Panthers by 27

FERRUM—Eleven players, three of whom scored in double figures, scored Saturday for Washington and Lee University and the Generals led from wire-to-wire in a 79-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Generals’ three double figure scorers combined for 45 points.

Elka Prechel tallied a game-best 18 points, while Hannah Malik netted 16 points and Sofia Feigelson finished with 11.

Ferrum seniors Ashia Martin led the Panthers with 14 points and Kayla Cabiness scored 12 points.

Washington and Lee scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points and led 21-8 after the first quarter.

The Generals edged Ferrum 18-17 in the second stanza to craft a 39-25 lead at intermission.

During the period, the visitors led by 10 points, 28-18.

The Generals won the third period, 20-11, to push the spread to 59-36 and they took the final frame, 20-16.

Washington and Lee built a 29-point lead with 6:29 left in the game, and at one point in the second quarter, the Generals scored nine straight points.

Washington and Lee scored 13 points off turnovrs, 22 in the paint, 12 off second-chance opportunities and six on fast breaks.

The Generals’ bench doubled the scoring produced by the Panthers’ reserves, 28-14.

Washington and Lee made 23 field goal, 11 3-point field goals and was 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free-throw line.

Prechel was 5 of 10 from from distance, Malik was 3 of 7, Feigelson ws 2 of 3 and Lauren Archer was 1 of 2.

Ferrum converted 18 field goals, five 3-point field goals and was 11 of 14 (78.6%) from the free throw line.

Cabiness was 3 of 8 from distance and Martin was 2 of 6.

The Generals won the rebounding battle, 40-32.

Mary Schleusner of Washing and Lee and Trina Lewis of Ferrum each pulled down nine rebounds.

Grace O’Connor of Washington and Lee distributed eight assists, one less than Ferrum passed out as a team.

Each team committed nine turnovers and and collected nine steals.

Washington and Lee blocked six shots, two each by Schleusner and Prechel.

Ferrum returns to action today (Feb. 1) against ODAC rival Roanoke College.

Tip off at the C. Homer Bast Center is 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon downs Ferrum by 15ASHLAND—Randolph-Macon College, ranked No. 2 nationally by d3hoops.com, preserved its undefeated league record Saturday with an 85-70 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball triumph over Ferrum College.

The Yellow Jackets (19-1, 11-0 ODAC) scored the game’s first seven points. but the Panthers (8-12, 4-7 ODAC) were able to trump that run with an 8-0 surge that was produced by two 3-point field goals by Deshone Hicks and a jumper by Calvin Washington.

Randolph-Macon led 17-12 before Ferrum erased that deficit with an 8-2 run that Hicks closed with a jumper.

Surges of 10-2 and 10-0 by the Yellow Jackets accounted for a 16-point, 46-30 lead at intermission.

The difference was 20 points, 50-30, early in the second half, a stanza in which the two rivals combined for 79 points: 40 by Ferrum, 39 by Randolph-Macon.

The Panthers cut the spread to 13 points with three minutes left.

Miles Mallory paced the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots.

Josh Talbert netted 19 points and passed out seven assists and Keishawn Pulley scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Calvin Washington led Ferrum with 24 points and three blocked shots.

Hicks produced a double-double: 22 points and 10 assists as did Alfredo Abel-Rivera: 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Ferrum’s next game is today (Feb. 1) against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College.

Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7 p.m.