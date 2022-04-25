Generals conquer Panthers twice

LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University withstood a two-run rally by Ferrum College Sunday for a 5-4 victory over the Panthers in the first game of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.

The Generals (17-14, 11-8 ODAC) completed a sweep with a 7-3 triumph in the second game.

The Panthers (13-24, 2-16 ODAC) have lost six straight games.

In the first game, Washington and Lee broke a 1-1 stalemate after the first inning by scoring twice in the bottom of the second and once in the last of the third.

Ferrum manufactured a run in the top of the fourth to make the count, 4-2, before Washington and Lee answered with a run in the last of the eighth.

The Generals outhit the Panthers, 11-0, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed the game's lone error.

Ozzie Torres drove in Ferrum's two, ninth-inning runs with a double off Washington and Lee closer Derek Hughes, while Nick Funk and Clayton Michael smacked doubles and Funk and Davis Yeaman each drove in a run.

John Benner (5-0) worked eight innings for the win. He allowed eight hits, three walks, and four runs - all earned - hit a batter and struck out two.

Benner faced 35 batters. He threw 120 pitches, 84 of which were strikes.

Hughes claimed his first save of the season. He permitted one hit and one walk.

Hughes faced five batters. He threw 19 pitches, nine of which were strikes.

Will Davis (3-6) was charged with the loss. He lasted six innings and yielded eight hits, four walks, a hit batsman and four runs - three of which were earned. He struck out nine.

Davis faced 30 batters. He thew 112 pitches, 74 of which were strikes.

Todd Kennedy worked two innings in relief and surrendered three hits, a walk and a run that was earned. He struck out one.

Kennedy faced nine batters. He threw 32 pitches, 20 of which were strikes.

The game featured three double plays: two by Ferrum, one by Washington and Lee.

Torres, Michael and Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) each collected two hits, while Funk, Justin Brady ans Tyson Measamer each registered one.

Mitchell Salvino led the Generals with three hits, while Chapin Bassi, Brian Wickman and Zach Senders each recorded two and Jaden Keuhner, Ethan Zulueta each had one.

The contest was the 300th of Ryan Brittle's Ferrum coaching career, which began in 2014.

In the second game, the Panthers led 3-0 through 1 1/2 innings before the Generals tallied seven unanswered runs: one in the second and two each in the fourth, fifth and seventh.

Washington and Lee outhit Ferrum, 8-7, and each team committed three errors.

Seven of the Generals' hits were for extra bases: doubles by Salvino, Zach Perkins, Wickman, Campbell Charneco and Ethan Zulueta; a triple by Wickman and a home run by Charneco.

Charneco drove in three runs,Wickman drove in two and Bassi and Luke Czepiel each drove in one.

Also, Salvino had a sacrifice, Czepiel had a sacrifice fly and Zulueta stole a base.

All seven of Ferrum's hits were singles.

Funk and Jacob Gladstone each claimed two hits, while Chitwood, Thacker and Michael each had one.

Thomas Haller (4-3) tossed a complete-game, seven-hitter for the Generals. He permitted one walk, one hit batsman and three runs, two of which were earned, while striking out six.

Haller faced 37 batters. He threw 108 pitches, 78 of which were strikes.

Cameron Mullins (Franklin County) was charged with the loss.

In 6 1/3 innings, Mullins (3-4) yielded seven hits, one of which was a home run, two walks, a hit batsman and seven runs, two of which were earned. He struck out four.

Mullins faced 30 batters. He threw 91 pitches, 57 of which were strikes.

Matthew Sheppard worked 2/3 of an inning in relief and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one.

Sheppard faced four batters. He threw 13 pitches, seven of which were strikes.

Dawson Wiggins struck out two in an inning of relief. He retired the side in order.

Wiggins threw 13 pitches, nine of which were strikes.

Ferrum visits Emory & Henry College Wednesday for a non-conference game.

Saturday, the Panthers complete their 2022 season with a league doubleheader against Randolph-Macon College at home.