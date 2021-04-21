Generals dominate scoring for three quarters in win

FERRUM — Washington and Lee University netted 21 goals over three quarters of play Saturday for a 25-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Generals (5-3, 4-1 ODAC) netted the match’s first four goals before tallying 10 in the second stanza, five in the third period and six in the final frame.

Washington and Lee led 14-1 at intermission and outscored Ferrum (3-10, 1-7 ODAC) 11-3 after halftime.

Ferrum has lost six straight matches.

The Panthers have surrendered 92 goals to the ODAC’s top four teams: University of Lynchburg (24), Roanoke College (25), Washington and Lee (25) and Hampden-Sydney College (18).

Mackoy Bodmer scored two goals for the Panthers and Drew Fedorich and Malachi Maxwell each tallied a goal.

Fedorich assisted on a goal for the Panthers.

Bodmer is nine goals shy of 100 for his career. He ranks third in career goals scored.

Alex Brown and Taylor Witherill each netted four goals for the Generals and Stuart Greenspon scored three. Brown assisted on a goal.