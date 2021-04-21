Generals dominate scoring for three quarters in win

FERRUM — Washington and Lee University netted 21 goals over three quarters of play Saturday for a 25-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Generals (5-3, 4-1 ODAC) netted the match’s first four goals before tallying 10 in the second stanza, five in the third period and six in the final frame.
Washington and Lee led 14-1 at intermission and outscored Ferrum (3-10, 1-7 ODAC) 11-3 after halftime.
Ferrum has lost six straight matches.
The Panthers have surrendered 92 goals to the ODAC’s top four teams: University of Lynchburg (24), Roanoke College (25), Washington and Lee (25) and Hampden-Sydney College (18).
Mackoy Bodmer scored two goals for the Panthers and Drew Fedorich and Malachi Maxwell each tallied a goal.
Fedorich assisted on a goal for the Panthers.
Bodmer is nine goals shy of 100 for his career. He ranks third in career goals scored.
Alex Brown and Taylor Witherill each netted four goals for the Generals and Stuart Greenspon scored three. Brown assisted on a goal.
Washington and Lee outshot Ferrum, 62-19, and claimed possession of 42 ground balls to 15 for the Panthers.
Neither team netted a goal in nine man-up scoring situations: the Generals were 0 of 6, the Panthers were 0 of 3.
Washington and Lee was 19 of 19 in clears to Ferrum’s 18 of 23 clip.
The Generals won 24 of the match’s 32 face offs.
Ferrum committed 20 turnovers to eight for Washington and Lee.
Justin Talley claimed possession of three ground balls for Ferrum, while Greenspon won possession of five.
Ferrum goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (3-10) played all 60 minutes and registered 12 saves.
Washington and Lee netminder Warren Seeds had four seeds. Jack Taylor (5-3) earned the win by playing 30 minutes and collecting two saves.
The Panthers return to action Saturday at Bridgewater College. The first face off for the ODAC match is 7 p.m.