Generals down Panthers in season opener

FERRUM - Washington and Lee University won eight of 10 bouts Wednesday in a 35-7 men’s wrestling dual match victory over Ferrum College in the Panthers’ 2021-2022 season opener at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Former multi-time All-American and multri-time NCAA Division III national tournament qualifier Logan Meister made his debut as the Panthers head coach in the match.

Meister is Ferrum’s third head coach since the sport made its debut as a part of Ferrum’s intercollegiate athletic program.

Washington and Lee won the match’s first seven bouts and led 29-0 before Ferrum claimed consecutive, upper-weight classs triumphs at 184 pounds and 197 pounds.

Sam Slate won by major decision, 13-4, for the Panthers at 184, and Braden Homsey, a returning national tournament qualifier, was victorious by decision,10-3, at 197.

The Generals earned bouns points with wins in five bouts: two by technical fall (133 pounds and 157 pounds), one by fall (165 pounds), one by major decision (174 pounds) and one by disqualification (285 pounds).

Those victories were worth 26 team points.