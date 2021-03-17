Generals, Eagles top Ferrum in league play

LEXINGTON—After almost 500 days of no outside competition, Ferrum College’s volleyball team returned to the court Saturday and opened a non-traditional spring campaign at Washington and Lee University.
The Generals and Bridgewater College both swept the Panthers in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tri-match.
Set scores from the Washington and Lee match were 25-7, 25-13, 25-13.
Set scores from the Bridgewater match were 25-5, 25-11, 25-11.
“We had a tough day on the court, but we expected that there would be a struggle after close to 500 days of no competition. We were excited to play someone other than ourselves and glad to face two strong teams because it helped us get better,’’ Panthers head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.
“I am looking forward to watching us progress as we continue on with our season.’’
In the match against Bridgewater, Ferrum (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) got five kills from Cassidy Burke, two aces from Chemaiya Jordan and 13 digs from former Franklin County standout Alexandra Christoff, a Panthers freshman.
Also, Jordan, Burke and M’Kayla McBride each tallied a block
Ferrum’s hitting percentage was -.124 as opposed to the Eagles’ .269.
Digs were event at 45.
Hope Jennings paced Bridgewater with 10 kills, while Jyailah Friendly collected 16 digs and Jessica Bissmeyer served four of her team’s nine aces.
In the match against the Generals, Burke and Christoff each netted four kills, while Arielle Tritt, McBride and Jordan each totaled one block.
Also, Morgan McCoy finished the match with seven digs and an ace and Tritt served an ace.
The Panthers’ hitting percentage was -.025 to .356 for Washington and Lee.
The Generals held advantages in digs (43-33) and aces (10-2).
Courtney Berry totaled four blocks for Washington and Lee.
Ferrum plays its first home match of the season Thursday against ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite University. Match time is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Ferrum sweeps
Mary Baldwin softballSTAUNTON—Ferrum College used a five-run sixth inning Sunday to defeat Mary Baldwin University, 10-6, in the first game of a non-conference softball doubleheader.
The Panthers completed the sweep with an 8-7 triumph in the second game.
Mary Baldwin (0-6), which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference, has lost four games to teams from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season: two to the University of Lynchburg and two to Ferrum.
Mary Baldwin has lost 11 straight games dating to the 2019 campaign.
Sunday, the Panthers benefited from 14 hits and four Mary Baldwin errors.
Mary Baldwin trailed 9-3 in the last of the seventh before rallying for three runs on a three-run home run by Lindsay Simmons.
A two-run home run by Alexis Clark in the bottom of the first provided Mary Baldwin with a 2-0 lead, its lone advantage of the game.
Ferrum broke a 3-3 stalemate in the top of the sixth by tallying five runs.
Kloe Bacon belted a three-run home run and Arielle Eure smacked a two-run home run to account for the runs.
Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Olivia Fox scored ahead of Bacon’s blast, while Kerri Hamlet came home on Eure’s shot.
Mary Baldwin starting pitcher Victoria Lafoon yielded both home runs. She departed the pitching circle with no outs in the sixth inning after facing 29 batters and throwing 58 pitches, 39 of which were strikes.
In the seventh, Hamlett scored the Panthers’ final run on a single by starting pitcher Skyler Swaney.
Weaver drove in Ferrum’s initial run in the top of the second and the Panthers tied the count at 2 in the third when Mary Baldwin committed an infield error.
An RBI base hit by Swaney brought Eure home in the fifth to break the deadlock, but in the bottom of the frame, Mary Baldwin scored on a Panthers’ error to craft a tied score for the second time.
Clark and Olivia Gagne (triple) each collected two hits to pace Mary Baldwin, while Simmons, Sam Breeden each had one hit.
Bailey Cunningham led Ferrum with three hits, while Hamlett, Swaney and Weaver and Bacon each tallied two and Eure, Tori Scot and Skyla Strohm each had one.
Swaney permitted four hits, including a home run and a triple, and three runs, all earned in six innings foir the win. She struck out three.
Swaney faced 24 batters. She threw 72 pitches, 40 of which were strikes.
Ashton Lambeth tossed an inning of relief and allowed two hits, including a home run, a walk and three runs, all earned.
Lambeth faced six batters. She threw 21 pitches, 13 of which were strikes.
Lafoon was credited with five innings of work. She surrendered 11 hits, a walk, a hit bstsman, and eight runs, all earned.
Morgan Hughes was credit with two innings of relief. She gave up two hits, a walk and a run, which was earned.
Hughes faced 11 batters. She threw 42 pitches, 22 of which were strikes.
Mary Baldwin turned the game’s lone double play.
Hamlett, Eure and Makayla Miller each stole a base for Ferrum.
In the second game, Ferrum led 5-0 after 1 1/2 innings, courtesy of a four-run first and a one-run second.
Mary Baldwin rallied to square the count at 5 after scoring once in the second and four times in the third.
Mary Baldwin broke the tie by tallying a run in the fourth, then Ferrum erased a 6-5 deficit with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Mary Baldwin scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Mary Baldwin outhit Ferrum, 14-13, but the Panthers took advantage of three Mary Baldwin errors, while committing one defensive blunder.
Seven of Mary Baldwin’s hits were for extra bases: home runs by Clark and Alana Gill, a triple by Maisie Spivey and doubles by Breeden, Lacey Pugh, Spivey and Gagne.
Emily Cook hit a double for Ferrum.
Hamlett stole three bases, while Eure swiped two and Miller stole one.
Ferrum turned the game’s lone double play.
Lambeth (1-0) earned the win in the pitching circle working in relief of starter Erin Nelson. Swaney closed the game with two innings of two-hit relief and was awarded a save.
Lafoon (0-30 was charged with the loss.
Each team used three pitchers.
Track teams compete
in first outdoor meetsHICKORY, N.C.—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in their inaugural outdoor meets of the Panthers’ NCAA Division III athletics era Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) University.
For Ferrum’s men’s squad Dazon Hairston finished third in the 400-meter run (50.30 seconds) and third in the 200-meter run (22.62 seconds), while former Franklin County distance standout Clayton Stanford, a Panthers freshman, took third in the 5K (3.1 miles) in 16:57.
The Panthers claimed a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay with Dom Philpot, Domonique Veney, Tysen Gotschi and Roy Garcia racing.
Other individual finishes were turned in by Jake DiLauro (1,500-meter run, 7th place); Seth Shaffer (400-meter run, 7th place, 52.17 seconds); Philpot (400-meter run, 11th place); Alberton Pineiro (400-meter run, 12th place); Jerrick Ayers (100-meter dash, 11th place); DeShawn Etheridge (100-meter dash, 12th place); Anthony Gray (100-meter dash, 13th place); and Rob Tarver (100-meter dash, 14th place).
Veney was fourth in the 800-meter run (2:01.06), followed by Gotschi (2:04.45) in sixth and Garcia in eighth.
DaMauri McPherson was 14th in the 200-meter dash and teammate Quvadus Spratley was 15th.
For Ferrum’s women’s team, Elina Baltins (1:11.83) finished sixth in the 400-meter run, while Genesis Pineiro (2:31.34) came in seventh in the 800-meter run and Escarlen Vasquez (3:03.74) and Abigail McGovern (3:04.55) were 12th and 13th in the 800-meter run.
“Overall, I was really pleased. I thought we did a great job of executing our races. We spent a lot of time (the past week) working on the different phases of our races. It was great to see that practice and hard work executed in the meet,’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said.
“We have a lot to work on, but this was a good starting point for outdoor (season).’’
Ferrum’s men’s and women’s squad resume their seasons Saturday, March 27 in a meet at the University of Lynchburg.
Panthers fall 5-0
in women’s tennisJOHNSON, Tenn.—In a non-conference women’s tennis match shortened because of rain in the greater Northeast Tennessee region Friday, Johnson University blanked Ferrum College, 5-0.
The two teams were scheduled to play a second match Saturday, but it was canceled as were two men’s matches between the Panthers and the Lions.
For Ferrum, No. 1 singles player Madison Wright trailed 4-3 when play was stopped, and there were no results from matches at position Nos. 2, 3 and 4.
In completed singles matches, Sarah Estes fell at No. 5, 6-0, 6-0, and Kayla Cabiness lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6.
In doubles play, eight-game pro sets were staged.
At No. 1 Wright and Morgan Hundley were defeated 8-3; at No. 2 Emma Loughrey and Tennessee Phillips were shut out 8-0; and at No. 3 Estes and Cabiness were blanked 8-0.
Ferrum has lost seven straight matches dating to its shortened 2020 campaign.
Ferrum’s next matches are Friday, March 26 against Emory & Henry College and Saturday, March 27 against Hollins University.
The conference matches are set for 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. starts at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
Ferrum’s men’s team entertains ODAC foe Randolph College Friday (March 19) at 3 p.m. and visits Guilford (N.C.) College Saturday (March 20) at 1 p.m.