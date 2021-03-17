Generals, Eagles top Ferrum in league play

An RBI base hit by Swaney brought Eure home in the fifth to break the deadlock, but in the bottom of the frame, Mary Baldwin scored on a Panthers’ error to craft a tied score for the second time.

Clark and Olivia Gagne (triple) each collected two hits to pace Mary Baldwin, while Simmons, Sam Breeden each had one hit.

Bailey Cunningham led Ferrum with three hits, while Hamlett, Swaney and Weaver and Bacon each tallied two and Eure, Tori Scot and Skyla Strohm each had one.

Swaney permitted four hits, including a home run and a triple, and three runs, all earned in six innings foir the win. She struck out three.

Swaney faced 24 batters. She threw 72 pitches, 40 of which were strikes.

Ashton Lambeth tossed an inning of relief and allowed two hits, including a home run, a walk and three runs, all earned.

Lambeth faced six batters. She threw 21 pitches, 13 of which were strikes.

Lafoon was credited with five innings of work. She surrendered 11 hits, a walk, a hit bstsman, and eight runs, all earned.

Morgan Hughes was credit with two innings of relief. She gave up two hits, a walk and a run, which was earned.