Generals rally in fourth quarter to claim ODAC title

LEXINGTON - In a game that featured six lead changes, four of which occurred in the fourth quarter, Washington and Lee University rallied for a 28-24 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football victory over Ferrum College Saturday at Wilson Field.

With the win, their eighth in a row, the Generals (8-1, 5-0 ODAC) clinch the conference championship and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Generals will attempt to complete an undefeated conference campaign when they face Shenandoah University in the regular-season finale for both teams this weekend.

Ferrum (6-3, 3-3 ODAC), which was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team league in preseason, ends ODAC play with a .500 record.

Ferrum’s final 2021 game is this weekend at Emory & Henry in the Crooked Road Classic and, with the Wasps moving to NCAA Division II, it will be the last match-up in a series that dates to 1985, Ferrum’s first Division III campaign.

Because the 2020 season was played in the spring of 2021, the contest is Ferrum’s 15th of the calendar year.

Washington and Lee did not compete this spring because of COVID-19 issues.