Generals rally in fourth quarter to claim ODAC title

LEXINGTON - In a game that featured six lead changes, four of which occurred in the fourth quarter, Washington and Lee University rallied for a 28-24 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football victory over Ferrum College Saturday at Wilson Field.
With the win, their eighth in a row, the Generals (8-1, 5-0 ODAC) clinch the conference championship and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Generals will attempt to complete an undefeated conference campaign when they face Shenandoah University in the regular-season finale for both teams this weekend.
Ferrum (6-3, 3-3 ODAC), which was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team league in preseason, ends ODAC play with a .500 record.
Ferrum’s final 2021 game is this weekend at Emory & Henry in the Crooked Road Classic and, with the Wasps moving to NCAA Division II, it will be the last match-up in a series that dates to 1985, Ferrum’s first Division III campaign.
Because the 2020 season was played in the spring of 2021, the contest is Ferrum’s 15th of the calendar year.
Washington and Lee did not compete this spring because of COVID-19 issues.
Josh Breece’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:42 remaining proved to be the game-winner; the Generals trailed 24-21 before Breece found the end zone.
Washington and Lee has won three games in the fourth quarter this season; the Generals have scored the winning points twice on the last play of the game.
Ferrum took its last lead with 5:49 remaining when quarterback Titus Jones scored from one-yard to cap an eight-play, 70-yard drive that he engineered. The march erased 4:02 from the clock.
It took eight plays and 3:56 for the Generals to complete their game-winning march, one that covered 47 yards.
Ferrum scored first when Deven Gray caught a six-yard TD toss from Jones with 7:42 left in the first quarter.
Washington and Lee responded with 14 unanswered, second-stanza points as Coby Kirkland rushed for TDs from 2 yards and 1 yard.
The Generals’ scoring drives covered 84 and 52 yards, took 21 plays and erased almost 7 1/2 minutes from the clock.
The Panthers sliced three points off the deficit when Seth Deaton booted a 36-yard field goal for the only points of the third quarter.
In the final frame, Ferrum reclaimed the lead, 17-14, with 14:47 showing when Nic Cook caught a 14-yard scoring strike from Jones.
Ferrum traveled 56 yards in 12 plays to get the field goal and 51 yards in 10 plays to get the go-ahead TD.
Washington and Lee answered with a nine-play, 58-yard drive that took 4:44 to complete and resulted in Stephen Murrin’s six-yard TD dash that put the Generals ahead 21-17.
Murrin, the Generals’ quarterback, threw for 26 yards on three completions to two receivers and rushed for a game-best 109 on 14 carries.
Washington and Lee’s triple option attack generated 334 offensive yards, 308 of which were accumulated via the rush.
The Generals committed the game’s lone turnover.
At game’s end, Washington and Lee held a 31:48 to 28:12 advantage in time of possession.
Ferrum totaled 323 offensive yards.
Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 273 yards and two TDs. He completed passes to nine receivers.
Tmahdae Penn caught six passes for 104 yards.
David Onyejekwe led the Generals’ defense with eight tackles.
Billy Higgins paced the Panthers’ defense with a game-best 15 tackles.
Washington and Lee and Ferrum have played three times since the Panthers entered the ODAC in 2018 and the Generals are 3-0 - they’ve scored 38, 30 and 28 points in those triumphs.