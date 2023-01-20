Generals rally to conquer Panthers by one

FERRUM—Guiding his team to a come-from-behind victory ranked only second to impending fatherhood Wednesday night for Washington and Lee University men’s basketball coach Chris McHugh.

The Generals rallied from eight points in arrears with 55.1 seconds to play to deny Ferrum College’s Panthers what would have been a head-turning triumph, 90-89, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Two free throws by Deshone Hicks with 55 seconds to play provided Ferrum with an 89-81 advantage, but the Panthers failed to score again.

Two free throws by Drew Harrell and a Generals’ basket made the count 89-85 with 37.3 seconds remaining.

A 3-point field goal by Robert DiSibio with 23.1 seconds left enabled Washington and Lee to pull to within a point, 89-88.

Then, with 18.3 seconds showing Sam Wise swished two free throws to give the Generals their only lead of the second half.

Ferrum (8-9, 4-4 ODAC) was able to launch a potential game-winning jumper just before the horn, but Kam Harris’ try only drew iron.

“There is not much to say. We blew it bottom line. We just lost our cool,’’ Panthers head coach Patrick Corrigan said. “You don’t lose too many like this one and we certainly helped them (win).’’

The Generals (12-6, 5-4 ODAC) celebrated their fourth straight wins and that celebration continued in their dressing room, minus McHugh, who had traveled by car to the game and departed the same way for a return trip to Lexington to await the birth of a child.

Harris sat on the floor at game’s end and a teammate and a Panthers fan came out to console him and help him back to the bench.

Another Ferrum player pounded a chair on the bench in dismay and another broke a hall door window as he retreated to Ferrum’s locker room.

“We lost our cool. We got sped up (in our play). We played well enough to win the game,’’ Corrigan said, adding that Harris’ shot was “not the make or break point.’’

Ferrum’s resolve will be tested on Saturday at Bridgewater College and with next week’s home game against Roanoke College.

The Panthers, who were picked to finish last in the 13-team ODAC in preseason, are in seventh place in the current league standings. The Generals and Virginia Wesleyan University are tied for fifth.

The top 10 teams in the ODAC at the end of the regular season earn berths in the league’s postseason tournament. The top six teams receive byes into the quarterfinals.

“I guess we showed that we can play with the top teams in the conference,’’ said Corrigan, who is in his first year in charge of the Panthers. “This will sting for a while. There is not much to say. We blew a 21-point second half lead, we were up eight with 55 seconds left.

“…We gave it to them. We handed them the game.’’

The Generals’ victory is their sixth in a row over the Panthers.

The Panthers led 45-37 at intermission after finishing the first half with a 3-pointer and two free throws.

Ferrum opened the second stanza with four 3-pointers and three 2-point field goals to push the spread to a game-high 21 points, 63-42, for an 18-5 run that forced the Generals to take a time out at the 16:26 mark.

The Panthers, who held the lead for 29:12, made 16 treys for the game—nine in the first half, seven in the second half—to match the single-game program record.

For the game, the two rivals were 28 of 55 from the arc and 64 of 125 from the field with each team making 32 field goals.

Ferrum led 68-48 after the teams traded triples, then Washington and Lee made an assault on the deficit that would be stymined by the Panthers’ penultimate 3-pointer of match-up.

A 73-56 lead was cut 11 points before Ferrum netted its 75th point. Its final 3-pointer produced an 80-66 edge.

Later, the Generals reduced the deficit to five points after which the Generals took a time out.

Ferrum’s final three-points came on a 3 of 4 display from the free-throw line.

The Panthers and the Generals produced the game’s first 42 points on eight 3-pointers (five by Ferrum, three by Washington and Lee).

The count was even at 21 before the Panthers responded with an 11-2 surge for a 32-23 lead.

From there, the Generals pulled to within two points, 37-35, after a 12-5 run, then the Panthers would finish the half with an 8-2 surge that featured two 3-pointers and two free throws.

Washington and Lee, which led for 7:05, employed 10 players, seven of whom scored with six reaching double figures. Washington and Lee’s largest led was five points in the first half.

Wise led the Generals with 18 points, followed by DiSibio with 16 points, Harrell with 15 points, Jack d’Entremont and Richie Manigault each with 14 points and Jack Lewis with 11 points.

Hicks finished with a double-double of 23 points and 11 assists and Johnny Franklin made 7 of 8 shots from the arc for 21 points.

Also scoring in double figures were Calvin Washington with 16 points and Alfredo Abel-Rivera with 10 points.

Ferrum used seven players, all of whom scored.

Washington and Lee outscored Ferrum in the paint (36-22), on second-chance opportunities (12-4) and in bench points (17-12).

Ferrum scored seven points from fast breaks to five for Washington and Lee.

The Panthers committed 14 turnovers to 16 for the Generals.

There were six lead changes and four ties.

Corrigan was assessed a technical foul for being outside his sideline’s coach’s box with 4:33 left. It cost his team one point, but Ferrum still led 80-70 afterwards.

The Generals scored 10 straight points the first half, the Panthers netted 11 straight in the second half.

Washington and Lee, who was tabbed for a sixth-place ODAC finish in preseason, tallied 53 points after intermission.

The Generals won the battle of the backboards, 44-23; they held an 18-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Four Ferrum players saw more than 30 minutes of playing time, while only two players for Washington and Lee logged more than 30 minutes.

TIP-INS: DiSibio (21.3), Hicks (20.6) and Washington (18.5) rank first, second and third in the ODAC in scoring.

- Ferrum has scored in the 80s seven times this season and is 5-2 in those games. Ferrum’s 88 points are a single-game season-best total.

- Washington and Lee leads the all-time series, 11-7, and the ODAC series, 5-0.

- The Generals are 4-4 at Swartz Gymnasium and 7-3 on their home floor.

- Ferrum last defeated Washington and Lee in 2016.