Generals sweep Panthers in volleyball

LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University blanked Ferrum College, 3-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball match Wednesday.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-12, 25-21.

In the first set, the Generals built a seven-point, 21-14, edge before the Panthers (5-14, 0-7 in the ODAC) rallied to within a point, 22-21. Then, the Generals finished the set by scoring three of its last four points.

Sydney Heifner led Washington and Lee with 12 kills and 22 digs.

Also, Riley Debiec tallied 11 kills and Caroline Gard collected 18 digs and served two aces.

Taylor Joyner led Ferrum with 15 kills, one block and 13 digs.

Also, Sami Kircher totaled 10 kills, one block and eight digs and Shelby Waltrip passed out 14 assists to go with five kills, one block and 13 digs and Makaila Veney had two kills and four blocks.

Ferrum's next match is today against Methodist (N.C.) University.

The non-conference match at William P. Swartz Gymnasium starts at 6 p.m.

Roanoke holds Ferrum scoreless

SALEM -Roanoke College scored four, first-quarter goals Wednesday in a 6-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey victory over Ferrum College at Kerr Stadium.

The Maroons (8-2, 2-0 in the ODAC) netted one goal each in the second and third quarters.

Grace Vernarell scored goals at 1:23, 2:12 and 5:07.

Also, Saige Bullock, Lindsey Keys and Carsyn Poppa scored.

Martha Hurley assisted on three goals and Hope Keller assisted on two goals.

Maroons goalkeeper (8-2) played the entire match and collected no saves.

Jenna Theron and Thabelo Nemulodi each attempted a shot for the Panthers (3-6, 0-1 ODAC), who were playing their ODAC opener.

Panthers goalkeeper Anna Corsey claimed seven saves in 60 minutes of action.

Ferrum's next match is Saturday against ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College.

Match time is noon at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.