Gilmore achieves milestone win at alma mater

CONWAY, S.C. - Coastal Carolina University head baseball coach Gary Gilmore, a Franklin County native, has earned his 1,000th career victory at the helm of the Chanticleers.
Coastal Carolina, Gilmore's alma mater, defeated Texas State, 12-2, Saturday afternoon it its 2021 regular-season finale. The contest was stopped after seven innings because of the run rule.
With the victory, the Chanticleers completed a three-game series sweep of their Sun Belt Conference foe, their lone league series sweep of the season.
Coastal Carolina (26-23, 9-12 Sun Belt) takes a four-game winning streak, its second-best winning streak of the campaign, into post-season league play.
The Chanticleers are the No. 6 seed from the conference's East Division.
Coastal Carolina opens postseason play Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala. against Arkansas-Little Rock (21-28, 11-13 Sun Belt, the No. 4 seed from the league's West Division. First pitch is 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central.
Coastal Carolina and Arkansas-Little Rock did not play during the regular season.
The Chanticleers play South Alabama Wednesday.
There are four pools (A, B, C, D) with three teams in each pool.
The semifinals are Saturday with the Pool A winner facing the Pool D winner and the Pool B winner taking on the Pool C winner.