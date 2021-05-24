Gilmore achieves milestone win at alma mater

CONWAY, S.C. - Coastal Carolina University head baseball coach Gary Gilmore, a Franklin County native, has earned his 1,000th career victory at the helm of the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina, Gilmore's alma mater, defeated Texas State, 12-2, Saturday afternoon it its 2021 regular-season finale. The contest was stopped after seven innings because of the run rule.

With the victory, the Chanticleers completed a three-game series sweep of their Sun Belt Conference foe, their lone league series sweep of the season.

Coastal Carolina (26-23, 9-12 Sun Belt) takes a four-game winning streak, its second-best winning streak of the campaign, into post-season league play.

The Chanticleers are the No. 6 seed from the conference's East Division.

Coastal Carolina opens postseason play Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala. against Arkansas-Little Rock (21-28, 11-13 Sun Belt, the No. 4 seed from the league's West Division. First pitch is 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central.

Coastal Carolina and Arkansas-Little Rock did not play during the regular season.

The Chanticleers play South Alabama Wednesday.

There are four pools (A, B, C, D) with three teams in each pool.