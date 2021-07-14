Gilmore is chosen for ABCA Hall of Fame

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore is one of one of seven individuals who will be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame in January 2022, the organization has announced.

A recipient of the 2021 Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching Award, awarded by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), earlier this year, Gilmore concluded his 26th season at Coastal Carolina University, his alma mater.

The Chanticleers were 27-24 overall in 2021, a season that saw Gilmore achieve his 1,250th-career win and 1,000th-career win at Coastal Carolina.

Gilmore ranks 24th all-time in NCAA Division I with 1,254 career wins and is fourth among all active coaches.

Gilmore was voted the 2016 National Coach of the Year by the ABCA and numerous other publications after the Chanticleers won the NCAA Division I National Championship in Omaha, Neb.

Gilmore’s teams have made 16 NCAA Regional appearances and advanced to three NCAA Super Regionals.

A 10-time Conference Coach of the Year and three-time ABCA Region (Atlantic/South Atlantic) Coach of the Year, Gilmore’s teams have won 12 regular-season championships and 13 conference tournament titles in his 26 years at Coastal Carolina.