Girls basketball camp begins next week

Franklin County girls basketball program is conducting its annual basketball camp Tuesday, May 31 to Friday, June 3 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Daily sessions are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Check-in time is 8 a.m.

The camp is for girls in the second through eighth grade.

Fee is $50 and includes a camp t-shirt.

For information, call Sandy Coblentz in the Franklin County Athletic Department, 483-5332, or contact head coach LeBryan Patterson by email: melvin.patterson @frco.k12.va.us.

Brick fundraising campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Hall of Fame nominations are being accepted

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.