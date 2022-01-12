Girls jayvees split a pair of games

Lord Botetourt scored more than half of its points in the third quarter Tuesday and came within a point of doubling Franklin County's overall output in a 25-13 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball victory at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers outscored the Eagles (3-3 overall, 0-2 Blue Ridge District) 14-2 in the third period to turn an 8-3 advantage at intermission into a 22-5 edge.

FCHS won the final frame, 8-3.

Lord Botetourt shut out FCHS in the first quarter, 6-0, then the Eagles claimed the second stanza, 3-2.

The Cavaliers made 11 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and were 2 of 7 (28.6%) from the free-throw line.

Six players scored for Lord Botetourt, none of whom were in double figures.

Reagan Meade led the Cavaliers with seven points. She made her team's lone 3-pointer.

Also scoring were Bryanna Orange with six points, Gracie Sargent with four, Lily Mosley and Jaiden Dunn each with three and Cailey Petrauskas with two.

The Eagles converted three field goals and were 7 of 12 (58.3 %) from the free-throw line.

Alahna Preston paced FCHS with nine points, while Kaylynn Wright and Najaya Dobbins-Bond each tallied two.

FCHS returns to action Friday against Blue Ridge District foe Northside.

Tip off is 5:30 p.m. at Hawkins Gymnasium.

Franklin County downs Brookville by 17

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County took advantage of a 20-point second half Saturday and bested Brookville, 31-14, in a non-district girls junior varsity basketball contest.

The Eagles turned an 11-6 halftime edge into a 23-8 lead after three periods, courtesy of a 12-2 scoring surge.

FCHS secured its victory by outscoring the Bees, 8-6, in the final frame.

The Eagles led 6-2 after the first quarter and won the second stanza. 5-4, to craft a five-point edge at intermission.

Brookville made five field goals and was 4 of 11 (36.4%) from the free-throw line.

My'Asia Jones led the Bees with six points, while Rachel Farnsworth and Sevrah Shelton each tallied three and Riley Smith added two.

The Eagles converted 11 field goals and was 9 of 24 (37.5%) from the free-throw line.

Alahna Preston netted nine points to pace the Eagles and Niasia Mitchell finished with eight.

Also scoring were Kendra Elliott with six points, Makya Dillard with four and Najaya Dobbins-Bond and Elyse Holland each with two.