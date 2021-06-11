Girls jayvees suffer season-ending shutout

BLACKSBURG—Franklin County’s girls junior varsity soccer team completed its 2021 season Tuesday with a 6-0 non-district setback to Blacksburg.

The Bruins led 3-0 after the first three minutes of the match.

The Eagles (4-4-1, 4-3-1 Blue Ridge District), who suffered losses in each of their last two matches, were limited to four shots on goal in their lone non-league contest of the season.

“It’s not the way you want to end a season, but despite the score, there were several positives about this game,’’ said head coach David Campbell, who guided the Eagles to a 2-2 mark after taking over as head coach after five matches.

The Bruins (9-0-0) entered the contest having netted 60 goals while surrendering none.

“The Blacksburg coach approached me after the game and said there were games where the ball never made it to their end (of the field) and games where their keeper never touched the ball,’’ Campbell said.

“He said we came closer to scoring than anyone else all season and that we played them better than any team this season. When you think about the powerhouse program that they have, that is lofty praise.