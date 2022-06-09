Girls lacrosse alumnae match is set for Saturday

Franklin County’s second annual girls lacrosse alumni match is set for Saturday, June 11.
Admission is $5.
T-shirts can be purchased for $22.
Concessions will be sold and a 50-50 raffle drawing is planned.
Showcase camp is scheduled for June 29
FERRUM - Ferrum College's baseball staff is conducting a summer showcase camp of Wednesday, June 29 at W.B. Adams Field.
Players from graduating classes in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 can attend.
The camp features a pro-style workout during the first half of the day and conclude with a game.
Players will be timed in the 60-yard dash and be evaluated fielding ground balls, catching fly balls, bullpen work (pitchers), etc.
On-field batting practice will be conducted.
Lunch will not be provided.
The camp's morning session breaks at noon for an hour and during that period, campers can either eat a lunch that they bring or leave to get food and come back.
Member-Guest tournament begins Saturday
Willow Creek Country Club is hosting and staging its annual Member-Guest golf tournament, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.
The father-son duo of Jay and Landon Prillaman is the tournament reigning champion.
The Prillamans bested past champions Scott Hall and Matt Chandler for top tournament accolades.
CHA golf tournament is set for Saturday
HARDY—Christian Heritage Academy is hosting and staging its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Proceeds benefit the school’s athletics program.
Shot gun start is 1 p.m.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Registration is $300 per team. It includes all golf fees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.
For registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org .
Wrestling benefit golf tournament is June 18
Franklin County’s wrestling program is staging a benefit golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club, Saturday, June 18.
On-site registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Fee is $280 per team.
Fee includes mulligan and red tee.
Refreshments and snacks are provided all day.
A meal and an awards ceremony follow the completion of play.
Awards will be presented for first, second, third and last place and to the winners of the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests.
This tournament benefits the wrestling teams at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the purchase of new equipment and to offset travel costs to tournaments throughout the year.
It is asked that checks be made payable to IEE Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 313, Rocky Mount (Va.), 24151.
Receipts are available upon request.
For information, call Chuck Hazelwood, (540) 488-2727 or head coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact by email: Ieewrestlingbooster@gmail.com .
Bowling tournament is slated for June 24
Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24.
The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.
Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.
There will be no refunds.
Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.
First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.
Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
Donations are welcome.
To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
HOF nominations are being accepted
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.