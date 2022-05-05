GIRLS MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's girls soccer team falls to Read Mountain Middle School, 2-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match Wednesday at home.
Richard Matthew (Matt) Foutz II, a popular teacher and coach at Franklin County High School since 2009, died last week (Wednesday, April 27) a…
SALEM—Keith Mayhew, Ferrum College’s only three-time All-American, has been chosen for induction into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame …
Editor's Note: Steven Marsh, sports editor of The Franklin News-Post, contributed information to this story.MARTINSVILLE - Carlisle School has…
VIRGINIA BEACH - Former Ferrum College football standout Chris Warren is set for induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame as a part of …
SALEM - University of Lynchburg scored the game's initial five runs Saturday and ended Ferrum College's season, 6-1, in an elimination game o…
Josh Mills captured the men’s overall championship of Saturday’s Chug for the Jug 5K.
ROANOKE - Reigning Blue Ridge District baseball champion Franklin County kept its 2022 league record clean Tuesday with a 13-8 triumph over No…
Franklin County’s varsity baseball team topped Staunton River, 15-5, in a Blue Ridge District contest Friday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
FERRUM—Tyler Sanborn, who helped guide Ferrum College’s men’s basketball program into the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (…
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - The 53rd annual Smith Mountain Lake Fishing Tournament is set for Friday through Sunday, May 6-8 at Gills Creek Marina.