Members of Franklin County's 2022 girls outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Madison Pagans, Julianne Bowman, Victoria Stevens, Angel Blackwell and Annalyse Hasty. Second row from left: Paige Wells, Kendall Smith, Haile Cundiff, Makya Dillard and L'Oreal Board. Third row from left: Kylie Cooper, Addie Shorter, Jaidyn Vukelich, Natalie Davis, Adalie Woodford. Back row from left: coaches Chris Williams, Chris Renick and Bailee Washburn.
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Related to this story
Most Popular
Franklin County may have won its season-opening, non-district varsity baseball game twice.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Maggie McCray tossed a no-hit shutout Sunday as Ferrum College completed a doubleheader softball sweep of Methodist (N.C.) …
CALLAWAY - Franklin County Speedway’s 54th season of racing continues Saturday with the first green flag falling at 3 p.m.
Held scoreless until the last of the fifth, Franklin County tallied five runs in that frame and six in the bottom of the sixth Saturday for an…
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway is set to open its 2022 campaign with a matinee card of racing Saturday with the first green flag falling at 3 p.m.
Today's rains have forced several changes to Franklin County's athletic schedule.
VIRGINIA BEACH—Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runner Jonah Bowman finished seventh in the nation in the mile (1,600-meter) run at th…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) has claimed its first national championship in school history following the Yellow Jackets '…
FERRUM—Ferrum College and William Peace (N.C.) University split a non-conference softball doubleheader Sunday at American National Bank Field …
SALEM—Roanoke College scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday night for a 7-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseb…