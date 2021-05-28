Girls tennis season ends in region playoffs

All current and former players can play in this contest.

Tickets for spectators are $5.

Commemorative t-shirts will be available for purchase—$20 for non players, $10 for players.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.

Senior players from 2020 squad, which had its season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored in a special “Senior Night’’ ceremony.

For information or for alumni players to register, call Micaela Harvey (540) 581-5626.

Also for information, call FCHS head coach Amy Dwyer (919) 757-9697 or contact her by email: CoachAmy.FCLAX@gmail.com.

Sports camps return to Ferrum CollegeFERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.

Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football, girls lacrosse and basketball.

These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.