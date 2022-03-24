 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS TENNIS

  • 0
GIRLS TENNIS
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Members of Franklin County's 2022 girls tennis team are front row, from left: Claire McElvain, Caroline Hall, Madison Cox and Lacie Haley. Back row from left: Paige Ordway,Jocelyn Routt, Payton Jones, Eve Plaster, Lily Call and head coach Stephanie Lovelace.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Sunday softball split

A Sunday softball split

FERRUM—Ferrum College and William Peace (N.C.) University split a non-conference softball doubleheader Sunday at American National Bank Field …

Watch Now: Related Video

FPB Podcast: March is here, bring on the madness