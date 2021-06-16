Go Skateboarding Day competition is June 21

Franklin County skateboard enthusiasts will have the opportunity to display their skills at Go Skateboarding Day, Monday, June 21.
A scheduled competition is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Franklin County-Rocky Mount Rotary Club Skatepark on Technology Drive.
For information, call event organizer Christian Laprad, (540) 352-6122.
Willow Creek golf winners
are citedThe teams of Betty Compton and Chris Williams and Rachel Reed and Brice Arrington claimed top honors in Sunday’s Mixed Couples event at Willow Creek Country Club.
Placing second were the duos of Jackie and Jeff Wagner and Brenda Aveline and Bill Coppins.
Also, the following teams received accolades in a Summer Par 3 tournament staged earlier this month.
In Saturday’s first flight, Dave and Will Aveline finished first and Scott Hall and Kevin Clements came in second.
In the second flight, Mark Hudson and Mike Smith placed first and Herbie Altice and Justin Largen took second.
In Sunday’s first flight, Luke Hoffman and David Hudgins were victorious.
In the second flight, David Adkins and Dan Berger finished first and Mark Hudson and Todd Hudson placed second.
In the third flight, Larry McCarty and Dick Lang were triumphant and Tony Hutchins and Dean Hall took second.
In the fourth flight, Phillip Davis and Dean Hall were the winners and Jeff and Haden Johnson finished second.
Winners from the Closest to the Pin competitions were Elbert Foley and Ron Hodges on Saturday and Gary Thomas and Mark Hudson on Sunday
Sports camps return to
Ferrum CollegeFERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.
Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football, girls lacrosse and basketball.
These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.
Participants are grouped by age, grade and ability in an effort to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small-group skills and strategy and team play.
Ferrum Night Lights Football Prospect Camp is slated for Friday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Alumnus and former player Scott Pushell provides place kicking and punting instruction. Cost is $30 for rising high school freshmen through seniors.
Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Girls lacrosse camp is for ages 6 to 18 and is set for June 28-30.
Cost for resident campers is $285, cost for day campers is $180.
For information, call head coach Karen Harvey, (540) 588-3979 or contact her by email: khavery@ferrum.edu.
Women’s Wrestling Camp is July 10-13. Camp is for middle and high-school age youth.
Instruction is provided by Ferrum head women’s wrestling coach Breonnah Neal, national place winner Katerina Pendergrass and two-time national men’s qualifier Mario Vasquez, a place winner in 2019 when the college hosted the NCAA Division III championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Cost is $250. For information, call Neal (336) 483-4997 or contact her by email: bneal@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Football Team Camp 2021 is scheduled for July 19-22. Cost of $225 includes room and board.
For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Basketball Camp is set for July 19-22.
Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lunch will be provided daily in the college’s cafeteria.
Camp is for boys and girls ages 7-16.
Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Carson Long are the instructors.
The camp focuses on skill development, team building and ensuring that every participant has fun learning about the game of basketball.
Cost is $165.
Cost includes a Ferrum basketball t-shirt.
A $40 will be offered to Ferrum faculty and staff.
Registration ends July 19.
For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu.