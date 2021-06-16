Go Skateboarding Day competition is June 21

In the third flight, Larry McCarty and Dick Lang were triumphant and Tony Hutchins and Dean Hall took second.

In the fourth flight, Phillip Davis and Dean Hall were the winners and Jeff and Haden Johnson finished second.

Winners from the Closest to the Pin competitions were Elbert Foley and Ron Hodges on Saturday and Gary Thomas and Mark Hudson on Sunday

Sports camps return to

Ferrum CollegeFERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.

Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football, girls lacrosse and basketball.

These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.

Participants are grouped by age, grade and ability in an effort to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small-group skills and strategy and team play.