Golden Eagles edge Franklin County, 8-7

Staunton River stopped a Franklin County rally in the bottom of the seventh inning that saw the Eagles load the bases twice and manufacture one run for an 8-7 Blue Ridge District varsity softball win Tuesday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
The Golden Eagles outhit the Eagles, 11-10, and each team committed three errors.
FCHS trailed 6-4 until the bottom of the fifth when it tallied two runs to tie the score.
Anna Smith’s took a look at a first-pitch offering and drove it for a double to plate the two runs.
Staunton River broke the deadlock with two runs in the top of the sixth.
The two teams combined to score 10 runs in the first two innings.
The Golden Eagles generated three runs in each of those frames, while the Eagles responded with a pair of two-run rallies.
Staunton River scored one of its three, first-inning runs on an FCHS error. In the second inning, two players drove in runs.
Smith started inside the pitching circle and lasted two innings. She permitted seven hits and six runs, while walking none.
Kaylee Manning threw five innings of relief. She was charged with the loss.
Staunton River’s pitcher tossed a complete-game. She surrendered 10 hits and seven runs, while striking out one.
Smith and Laken Adkins led the Eagles at the plate, each with two hits.
Three players collected multiple hits for Staunton River.
FCHS plays Northside today at home. Game time is 5 p.m.
Eagles jayvees rally for win over Staunton RiverFranklin County’s junior varsity softball team rallied for an 8-6 victory over Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex Tuesday.
Moriah Quesenberry struck out seven in a complete-game showing inside the pitching circle.
Kylie Cooper belted a home run to highlight a 2 of 3 performance at the plate and Taylor Metts collected two hits in three plate appearances.
FCHS entertains Brookville in a non-district doubleheader today at home. Game times are 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Altice and McQueery shut out BuffaloesLora Altice and Morgan McQueery combined to toss a shutout Monday as Franklin County’s junior varsity softball team blanked Floyd County, 14-0, at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
Moriah Quesenberry collected three hits in three plate appearances to pace the Eagles’ offense.
Also, Eva Custer and Sydney Tate were 2 of 3.
BFMS routs Read Mountain, 16-1CLOVERDALE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School used three, multiple-run rallies to erase a first-inning deficit and defeat Read Mountain Middle School, 16-1, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School softball game Tuesday.
The contest was stopped after four innings.
The Eagles (4-0-2, 4-0-2 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District) outhit Read Mountain, 19-4, and benefited from three Read Mountain errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
BFMS’s victory is its third in a row.
Trailing 1-0, BFMS scored all of its run consecutively: five in the second, eight in the third and three in the fourth.
Read Mountain was held to four hits: three singles and a triple. Four players accounted for those hits.
Madison Ingram and Kaley Wells each belted a home run for BFMS and the Eagles also smacked a pair of doubles.
Aleah Davis tossed a complete-game four-hitter. She struck out four. Read Mountain’s run was earned.
Davis faced 16 batters. She threw 51 pitches, 35 for strikes.
Davis paced BFMS’s offense with three hits, while Ingram, Guttierez and Kylie Kincanon each totaled two hits.