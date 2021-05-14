Golden Eagles edge Franklin County, 8-7

Staunton River stopped a Franklin County rally in the bottom of the seventh inning that saw the Eagles load the bases twice and manufacture one run for an 8-7 Blue Ridge District varsity softball win Tuesday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

The Golden Eagles outhit the Eagles, 11-10, and each team committed three errors.

FCHS trailed 6-4 until the bottom of the fifth when it tallied two runs to tie the score.

Anna Smith’s took a look at a first-pitch offering and drove it for a double to plate the two runs.

Staunton River broke the deadlock with two runs in the top of the sixth.

The two teams combined to score 10 runs in the first two innings.

The Golden Eagles generated three runs in each of those frames, while the Eagles responded with a pair of two-run rallies.

Staunton River scored one of its three, first-inning runs on an FCHS error. In the second inning, two players drove in runs.

Smith started inside the pitching circle and lasted two innings. She permitted seven hits and six runs, while walking none.