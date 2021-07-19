Inclement weather cancels South Boston racing card

FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominations

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.

Registration is open for fall sports

The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these fall sports.

Fall soccer is for ages 4 to 18 as of October 1. Registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 2.

Cost until that date is $15. A additional late fee of $15 is charged to all registrations taken from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23.

Teams are formed based on age and school district.

Coaches meet in mid August to receive rosters, equipment and practice times.Practices begin in late August.