Golf team tryouts begin Monday

Franklin County’s golf team is conducting two days of tryouts for the 2022 season Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26, at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tryouts are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Eagles head coach Michael Rogers said he expects between 20 to 25 candidates will be trying out for the squad.

Those planning to try out must have a completed Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical form on file with the FCHS Athletic Department.

The course will be open for public play during the tryouts, but management said, “it may be crowded.’’

Mixed Couples tournament winners are cited

The quartet of Dave and Brenda Aveline and David and Brenda Woody took first-place honors Willow Creek Country Club’s Mixed Couples tournament Sunday.

The team of Elbert Foley and Betty Compton and John and Agie Stubbs came in second.

Ferguson competes in State Amateur, State Open

Local golfer John Hatcher Ferguson made appearances in the Virginia State Golf Association two major tournaments, the State Amateur and the State Open, qualifying to play in both.

The State Amateur started with 120 golfers competing in stroke play in an effort to reach the match-play championship draw.

Thirty-two players made the field.

Ferguson tied for 16th in stroke-play qualifying.

He won his first match to reach the round of 16 before being eliminated.

The State Open featured a field of 144 golfers, both amateurs and professional.

Ferguson finished tied for 15th and in the top 10 of the amateurs in the field.

Go Cross is invited to join USCX series

ROANOKE - Following the successes of the Blue Ridge Marathon, Ironman 70.3 and USA Cycling Amateur National Championships, Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross has been invited to join the USCX cyclocross series.

“Our overall goal is to host four weekends of premier racing for both elite and amateur fields of cyclocross,’’ said Scott Page, USCX series co-founder and executive director of Rochester Cyclocross.

Professional and amateur cyclocross racers kick off the USCX series in Roanoke, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

All races are viewable via live stream.

Riders who compete in the four USCX races will be racing for an overall series prize purse of $15,000.

Also, one day of the race will be upgraded to C1 status as defined by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), affording riders extra bonus points.

UCI is the world governing body of cycling; riders compete in cyclocross races throughout the world, earning points that in turn lead to automatic invitations to race in the national and world cyclocross championships and world cup.

“If you look at the history of Go Cross over the last five years, you’ll see this constant push to be bigger and better,’’ said Kerry Werner, winner of the 2021 USCX men’s elite field.

“Events like Go Cross and the community around the event are a big reason…I moved to Roanoke in 2020.

“To have an event of this caliber one mile from my front door is like a dream come true,’’ Werner said.

Youth Cheer Clinic is Monday and Tuesday

The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheer Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.

Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheer squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.

Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.

For information, call (540) 483-5332 or email Franklin County head cheer coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Baseball tryouts are Tuesday

MONETA - Tryouts for SML Sandlot 8U (Coach Pitch) travel baseball team are set for Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westlake Baptist Church Field.

Players can’t turn age 9 before May 1, 2023.

The SML Sandlot baseball organization was formed in 2016 to provide a competitive environment that is focused on teaching youth the fundamentals of the game.

The organization has an indoor facility to use in the winter or in case of bad weather.

Practice field has a batting cage to allow for maximum reps and less down time.

The organization does not charge a fee to play.

All costs are covered by fundraisers such as a spring golf tournament, car washes and donut sales.

For information, call Matt Conley, (540)-420-9958.

Ticket prices are announced

Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.

General admission tickets are $7.

All season passes are $75.

There is no discount for multiple passes.

Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.

For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.

Fall soccer registration is open

SONTAG -Recreation fall soccer teams for boys and girls are formed based on age and school districts.

Deadline for registration is Monday, Aug.1.

Coaches will meet in mid-August ton receive rosters and equipment and choose practice times.

Practices begin in late August.

Games begin in mid-September.

Seasons are eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for make-up games if needed.

Games are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post and at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

Register online at PlayFranklinCounty.com

A late fee of $15 is charged on all registrations from Aug. 2-18.

For information, contact nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov .

Osprey 5K, 10K are Oct. 22

MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .

