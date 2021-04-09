Green flag falls at FCS on Sunday

Each candidate must have a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical form dated after May 1, 2020 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department in order to try out.

Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and a dance routine for the tryouts.

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

Mascot candidates will be asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27 and 28th from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

All COVID guidelines will be followed during conditioning and during tryouts.

Those interested should obtain an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or any office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez through the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.