Green flag falls on what Austin hopes is a normal season Saturday

CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway drops the green flag on its 2021 racing season Saturday with the first race schedule for a 4 p.m. start.
This year marks the 53rd consecutive season of racing at the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
Nineteen events over 18 weekends are planned.
The Star City Stunner, the lone March event, serves as the season opener.
Twin Late Model Stock Car, twin Min Stock and twin Stock4 races are slated along with a planned 50-lap Any Car race.
Late Model, Mini Stock, Stock4 and Any Car are the track’s core divisions this season, promoter Langley Austin said in a press release.
“When I took over here for the first time in 2013, I think there were seven divisions of racing and most classes were struggling for car count,” Austin said. “We have narrowed that down over time, and now we are down to just four divisions for 2021 with a couple of series and divisions that will compete on a part-time basis.”
Two events are scheduled in April along with four in May, two in June, four in July, one in August, three in September and one each in October and November.
The season points finale is slated for Sunday, Sept. 16. Halloween Havoc and the Southern Turkey Derby are in October and November.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the track held an abbreviated season in 2020 that did not commence until the July 4th weekend.
Drivers and teams from Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. competed at FCS regularly last year, and the track hosted a CARS Tour race for the Late Model Stocks and Super Late Models.
“...This year is setting up for things to return to a normal pace,” Austin said. “(Last year) put this track back on the map in so many ways....We had a special year that we made the most of, but 2021 is going to be more of a rebuilding year for us as we adjust to the current climate and try to find budget friendly ways for racers to go racing.”
Saturday night and Sunday evening races are included in this year’s schedule.
“With most tracks in the region back to operating at a somewhat normal pace this season, it just doesn’t make sense for us to try and divide up the fan base,” Austin said.
South Boston Speedway staged its first race of the season last weekend and Motor Mile Speedway has announced plans to open in April. Both tracks were shuttered last year because of the pandemic.
“There are a lot of opportunities out there for race tracks to be successful if they work together and with us getting a late start in developing are schedule, it gave us a unique opportunity to craft things around as many other events and we possibly can,” Austin said.
The July 10 Battle of the Commonwealth brings the Carolina Pro Late Model Series and the Carolina Crate Modified Series to the speedway.
Also, the Virginia Vintage Racers are set to race “at least” four times with a first visit set for Sunday, April 11 when it will share top billing with the Carolina Mini Stock Challenge Series, which makes it debut at the speedway.
“Hopefully this won’t be like 2020 when we seemingly had to change the schedule every week in some way,” Austin said. “(The 2020 season) was a trying, but rewarding season, but we’ll take some normalcy and work hard to build this track back into something special for every event.”