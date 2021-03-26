Green flag falls on what Austin hopes is a normal season Saturday

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the track held an abbreviated season in 2020 that did not commence until the July 4th weekend.

Drivers and teams from Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. competed at FCS regularly last year, and the track hosted a CARS Tour race for the Late Model Stocks and Super Late Models.

“...This year is setting up for things to return to a normal pace,” Austin said. “(Last year) put this track back on the map in so many ways....We had a special year that we made the most of, but 2021 is going to be more of a rebuilding year for us as we adjust to the current climate and try to find budget friendly ways for racers to go racing.”

Saturday night and Sunday evening races are included in this year’s schedule.

“With most tracks in the region back to operating at a somewhat normal pace this season, it just doesn’t make sense for us to try and divide up the fan base,” Austin said.

South Boston Speedway staged its first race of the season last weekend and Motor Mile Speedway has announced plans to open in April. Both tracks were shuttered last year because of the pandemic.