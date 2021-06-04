Greenway is selected to All-South Region squad

Marlins win third national title

in four yearsSALEM—Multi-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Virginia Wesleyan University captured its third NCAA Division III national title in softball Tuesday with a 9-1 win in five innings over Texas Lutheran University at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.

Former Franklin County prep standout Carla Hall, a right-hand pitcher, is a senior for the Marlins and this is her second national championship.

Hall was a freshman on Virginia Wesleyan’s 2018 title squad. The Marlins also won the 2017 crown.

Tuesday’s win was in the deciding, winner-take all contest of a best of three games championship series that began with the Marlins’ 4-2 victory on Memorial Day Monday.

Texas Lutheran, ranked No. 4 nationally, won game two of the set Tuesday morning, 3-2, to force the deciding encounter.

The Marlins entered the tournament ranked second nationally, and finished the season with a 46-6-1 record.

Virginia Wesleyan finished 15-1 in postseason play with a season-best, 14-game winning streak, which included victories in the conference, regional and national tournaments.