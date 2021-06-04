Greenway is selected to All-South Region squad

FERRUM—Ferrum College senior outfielder Josh Greenway has earned third-team NCAA Division III All-South Region laurels in voting by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).
Greenway, who hails from Roanoke, batted .346 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs and 29 RBIs.
Also, Greenway scored 29 runs and accumulated a .521 slugging percentage and a .441 on base percentage.
Greenway is a first-team all-region honoree.
Members of the ABCA select All-Region teams in eight regions: New England, New York, Mid-Atlantic, South, Mideast, Central, Midwest and West.
Besides, Ferrum, players from North Carolina Wesleyan College, Berry (Ga.) College, Shenandoah University, LaGrange (Ga.) College, Salisbury (Md.) University, University of Lynchburg, Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) University, Roanoke College, Piedmont (Ga.) College, Rhodes (Tenn.) College, Randolp-Macon College, Eastern Mennonite University, Methodist (N.C.) University, William Peace (N.C.) University, Greensboro (N.C.) College, Bridgewater College, Maryville (Tenn.) College, University of Mary Washington, Emory & Henry College and Christopher Newport University are honored.
Earlier, Greenway received first-team all-league accolades in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). He also earned all-conference honors in 2019.
Marlins win third national title
in four yearsSALEM—Multi-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Virginia Wesleyan University captured its third NCAA Division III national title in softball Tuesday with a 9-1 win in five innings over Texas Lutheran University at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.
Former Franklin County prep standout Carla Hall, a right-hand pitcher, is a senior for the Marlins and this is her second national championship.
Hall was a freshman on Virginia Wesleyan’s 2018 title squad. The Marlins also won the 2017 crown.
Tuesday’s win was in the deciding, winner-take all contest of a best of three games championship series that began with the Marlins’ 4-2 victory on Memorial Day Monday.
Texas Lutheran, ranked No. 4 nationally, won game two of the set Tuesday morning, 3-2, to force the deciding encounter.
The Marlins entered the tournament ranked second nationally, and finished the season with a 46-6-1 record.
Virginia Wesleyan finished 15-1 in postseason play with a season-best, 14-game winning streak, which included victories in the conference, regional and national tournaments.
Also, the Marlins produced winning streaks of 10 and 12 games during the regular season.
In the national tournament, Virginia Wesleyan bested the No. 7 (University of St. Thomas, Minn.), No. 3 (Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) College), No. 1 DePauw University and No. 4 Texas Lutheran.
In the regional finals, the Marlins defeated No. 10 College of New Jersey twice.
Virginia Wesleyan played all 16 of its postseason games in Virginia: the Marlins hosted the ODAC and regional tournament in Virginia Beach before traveling to Salem for the nationals.
In postseason play, the Marlins won seven games by shutout, three, one-run games and five games by the run rule.
Because of COVID-19, which wiped out the 2020 campaign, Hall has an additional year of eligibility; however, it has yet to be decided whether she will return and play for the Marlins in 2022, a university athletics official said recently.