Greenway, Turner earn VaSID All-State laurels

NEWPORT NEWS—Ferrum College outfielder Josh Greenway and Roanoke College pitcher Will Turner, a former Franklin County prep standout, have earned College Division All-State baseball accolades for 2021 in voting by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Greenway is a first-team choice, while Turner is a second-team selection.
Players who compete for NCAA Division II, III NAIA and independent colleges and universities in Virginia are eligible for nomination.
Besides Ferrum and Roanoke, players from Shenandoah University, University of Lynchburg, Christopher Newport University, Randolph-Macon College, Marymount University, Eastern Mennonite University, Bridgewater College, Washington and Lee University, Bluefield College, University of Mary Washington and Emory & Henry College are cited.
Greenway is one of three outfielders honored on the first team; the others are Jaylon Lee of Eastern Mennonite and Avery Neaves of Lynchburg.
Greenway batted .345 this season with nine doubles, three triples and two home runs. He collected 41 base hits, scored 28 runs, drove in 29 runs and accumulated a .521 slugging percentage.
Greenway earned first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels and was the league’s Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Also, Greenway received third-team All-South Region honors in voting by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).
Greenway is a candidate for Academic All-America laurels.
Previously, Greenway was selected first-team Academic All-District 5 by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and was one of six Ferrum student-athletes to earn Academic All-State distinction by VaSID.
Turner, who received all-conference accolades in the ODAC, ranked second in the league in wins with a 7-0 mark, and he was among the national leaders in NCAA Division III in that statistical category.
Turner is one of four starting pitchers named to the second team; the others are Ryan Bergenhagen of Marymount, Tad Dean of Shenandoah and Josh Husby of Christopher Newport.
Turner is one of two Roanoke honorees; the other is designated hitter Carter Plunkett, a former Patrick Henry-Roanoke prep star, who is a first-team selection.
Earning top individual accolades are Shenandoah second baseman Colby Martin (Player of the Year), Lynchburg right-hander Brandon Pond (Pitcher of the Year), Christopher Newport utility player Jay Cassady (Rookie of the Year) and Lynchburg head coach Lucas Jones (Coach of ther Year).
Martin, Pond and Jones were the Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year in the ODAC this year.
Jones, a Lynchburg alumnus and a former head baseball coach at Patrick Henry Community College and Washington and Lee University, led the Hornets to their first ODAC title and NCAA tournament appearance since 2012.
Jones is the first Lynchburg coach to garner VaSID Coach of the Year laurels.
As a player for the Hornets, Jones was a three-time All-State first baseman and the 2005 C ollege Division Player of the Year.
Lynchburg placed six players on the All-State team, five of whom were first-team selections.
The Hornets won a single-season, program-best 36 games this season and claimed a single-season, program-best 18 triumphs in ODAC play.