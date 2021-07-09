Greenway, Turner earn VaSID All-State laurels

Also, Greenway received third-team All-South Region honors in voting by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Greenway is a candidate for Academic All-America laurels.

Previously, Greenway was selected first-team Academic All-District 5 by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and was one of six Ferrum student-athletes to earn Academic All-State distinction by VaSID.

Turner, who received all-conference accolades in the ODAC, ranked second in the league in wins with a 7-0 mark, and he was among the national leaders in NCAA Division III in that statistical category.

Turner is one of four starting pitchers named to the second team; the others are Ryan Bergenhagen of Marymount, Tad Dean of Shenandoah and Josh Husby of Christopher Newport.

Turner is one of two Roanoke honorees; the other is designated hitter Carter Plunkett, a former Patrick Henry-Roanoke prep star, who is a first-team selection.

Earning top individual accolades are Shenandoah second baseman Colby Martin (Player of the Year), Lynchburg right-hander Brandon Pond (Pitcher of the Year), Christopher Newport utility player Jay Cassady (Rookie of the Year) and Lynchburg head coach Lucas Jones (Coach of ther Year).