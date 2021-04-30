Greenway's dash home is a winning sprint

FERRUM — What will likely be senior Josh Greenway’s final college baseball game as a player at W.B. Adams Field ended in story-book, fairy-tale like fashion.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Greenway, who hails from Roanoke and who prepped at North Cross School, dashed home on Clayton Michael’s infield grounder to third and slid safely across the dish just ahead of an Emory & Henry College throw to the plate to give Ferrum College a 9-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph.

The result of the play set off a celebration by the Panthers (9-20, 6-14 ODAC). Michael was mobbed by his teammates behind the first-base bag as the Wasps (5-15, 4-15 ODAC) exited the field in defeat.

With the win, the Panthers avenge an earlier-season loss to the Wasps and they keep their hopes of making the conference’s postseason tournament alive, albeit, those hopes are faint.

Ferrum and Eastern Mennonite are tied for the eighth and final tournament seed going into this weekend’s action, each with six wins.

Virginia Wesleyan University has five victories and holds the tiebreaker over Ferrum based on its regular-season series sweep of the Panthers. The Marlins and the Royals split their two-game, regular-season set.