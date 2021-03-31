Guercio strikes again in double overtime

The contest was played in rainy, foul weather.

Setlak dissected the back of the net with a header that was set up by a Taylor Seal cross from the left side.

Ferrum outshot Emory & Henry (0-6-0, 0-6-0 ODAC), 24-11 and held a 14-5 edge in shots on goal and a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.

The Panthers had two scoring chances nullified by offsides violations.

“The weather definitely wasn’t on our side. We had a difficult time putting away our chances, but Allison had a beautiful goal that led us to beating a good ODAC team,’’ Ferrum head coach Erin Saleeby said.

Casey Raggett took nine shots for Ferrum, six of which were on goal.

The Panthers commmitted eight fouls to one for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry sophomore forward Amber Altice, a former Franklin County standout, took one of her team’s 11 shots. Her try was on goal.

Altice, who played all 90 minutes, suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s match against Ferrum, played at Penn-Roediger Field and won by the Panthers.

Former FCHS standout Ashlee Jordan, a sophomore midfielder, also played the entire match for the Wasps. She took no shots.