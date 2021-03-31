Guercio strikes again in double overtime
VIRGINIA BEACH—Enzo Guercio tallied the match’s lone goal in the second sudden-victory overtime Sunday as Ferrum College edged Virginia Wesleyan University, 1-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match.
Guercio brought an end to the match 50 seconds into the second, 10-minute extra stanza.
Guercio’s goal came on his 10th shot of the match.
Ferrum’s victory is its fourth this season, all in conference play.
Earlier this season, Guercio netted the match-winning goal in Ferrum’s 2-1 double-overtime triumph over ODAC foe Bridgewater College.
“I’m super proud of the guys for fighting it out. We showed lots of heart and desire against a talented Virginia Wesleyan team,’’ first-year Panthers head coach Felix Vu said.
The Marlins (1-4-2, 1-3-2 ODAC) outshot the Panthers (4-2-0, 3-2-0 ODAC), 28-22, with a 17-4 advantage in the first half.
The Panthers held a 14-9 edge in shots in the second half and a 4-2 advantage in the overtime periods.
Scott Signorelli took six shots for Virginia Wesleyan.
The Marlins committed 12 fouls to seven for the Panthers.
Virginia Wesleyan held a 10-5 advantage in corner kicks.
The Marlins had six scoring chances nullified by offsides calls as opposed to one by the Panthers.
William Winters (4-2-0) played all 101 minutes in goal for Ferrum and collected nine saves.
Virginia Wesleyan counterpart Griffin Potter (0-1-0) also went the distance and also totaled nine saves.
Ferrum concludes regular-season play Sunday against ODAC rival Guilford (N.C.) College.
Match time is 2 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
The contest serves as the Panthers’ Senior Day contest.
Tigers score late in regulation for winFERRUM—Declan Shaw netted the match-winning goal at 86:36 as Hampden-Sydney College edged Ferrum College, 1-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match Thursday at Penn-Roediger Field.
Hampden-Sydney (6-0, 6-0 ODAC) remains undefeated with the victory, while Ferrum (3-2, 3-2 ODAC) has suffered two defeats this season, both in conference play.
Shaw took a pass from John Alexander and placed a shot past Panthers goalkeeper William Winters for the win.
The Tigers had an early scoring chance vioded by an offsides call, the only offsides infraction of the match.
Hampden-Sydney outshot Ferrum, 16-12, and held edges in shots on goal (7-6) and corner kicks (3-2).
Andres Solares took four shots for the Panthers.
Tigers goalkeeper Gray Sutter (6-0) played all 90 minutes and totaled six saves.
Winters (3-2) saw 90 minutes of action and totaled six saves.
Ferrum committed 10 fouls to Hampden-Sydney’s nine.
Guilford tops Ferrum in volleyball, 3-1GREENSBORO, N.C.—Guilford (N.C.) College claimed its first volleyball victory of the season Thursday, 3-1 over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Ferrum College at Ragland-Brown Fieldhouse.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16.
Ferrum (0-4, 0-4 ODAC) claimed its first set win of the season by taking the third set.
In the first set, the Quakers (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) broke a deadlock at 5 by tallying six straight points.
The Panthers rallied to within four points, 14-10, before Guilford completed the set with an 11-1 scoring surge.
The Quakers led 12-3 in the second set, then finished by scoring 13 of the next 24 points.
In the third set, the Panthers built a 19-12 edge courtesy of two kills by Ashlynn Willoughby and one each by Arielle Tritt, Mikayla Thorpe and Chemaiya Jordan.
Guilford tied the score at 24 before the Quakers committed two attack errors to give Ferrum the victory.
In the final set, Guilford, leading 14-13, tallied 11 of the set’s last 14 points.
The Quakers held advantgages in hitting percentage (.194- -.021), digs (81-62) and aces (7-5) at match’s end.
“I was really happy with the fight we showed. Getting to finally win our first set of the season has proved to our team that we are in it and can surprise some of these teams as we become more consistent,’’ Ferrum head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.
For Guilford, Carson Evans passed out 39 assists, while Cam Blankenship netted 12 kills and Khaira Bolden tallied 11 kills and Bryce Smith recorded 17 digs and Avery Lemons registered 15 digs.
For Ferrum, Willoughby finished with seven kills, Tritt totaled nine digs and nine assists, Cassidy Burke collected nine digs and Morgan McCoy had 19 digs.
Panthers edge Wasps in women’s soccer, 1-0EMORY—Allison Setlak netted the match’s lone goal at 15:53 Thursday as Ferrum College edged Emory & Henry College, 1-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer match.
The Panthers (2-2-2, 2-2-2 ODAC) squared their overall and conference marks with the triumph.
The contest was played in rainy, foul weather.
Setlak dissected the back of the net with a header that was set up by a Taylor Seal cross from the left side.
Ferrum outshot Emory & Henry (0-6-0, 0-6-0 ODAC), 24-11 and held a 14-5 edge in shots on goal and a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.
The Panthers had two scoring chances nullified by offsides violations.
“The weather definitely wasn’t on our side. We had a difficult time putting away our chances, but Allison had a beautiful goal that led us to beating a good ODAC team,’’ Ferrum head coach Erin Saleeby said.
Casey Raggett took nine shots for Ferrum, six of which were on goal.
The Panthers commmitted eight fouls to one for the Wasps.
Emory & Henry sophomore forward Amber Altice, a former Franklin County standout, took one of her team’s 11 shots. Her try was on goal.
Altice, who played all 90 minutes, suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s match against Ferrum, played at Penn-Roediger Field and won by the Panthers.
Former FCHS standout Ashlee Jordan, a sophomore midfielder, also played the entire match for the Wasps. She took no shots.
Helen Frazier attempted four shots for the Wasps, two of which were on goal.
Emory & Henry goalkeeper Natalie Capone (0-1-0) collected 11 saves.
Ferrum netminder Abbey Hayes finished the match with four saves.
Marlins down Ferrum women, 3-1VIRGINIA BEACH—Caroline Smith tallied two goals, one in each half Sunday, to lead Virginia Wesleyan University to a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer victory over Ferrum College.
The Marlins (4-2-1, 4-2-1 ODAC) broke a 1-1 halftime stalemate by scoring twice in the closing, 45-minute stanza.
Smith’s goal at 61:51 gave Virginia Wesleyan a lead it would not lose. She found the back of the net courtesy of a Julia Marrone assist.
Marrone made the count 3-1 when she completed the scoring at 69:10; she placed a shot into the lower right corner of the net.
Smith’s first goal at 39 minutes produced the Marlins’ initial lead. Gracie Mullins assisted on the tally.
Ysabella Bettilyon netted the Panthers’ lone goal at 40:57 when she directed a shot into the lower left corner of the net.
The Marlins outshot the Panthers 28-6 and held edges in shots on goal (12-1) and corner kicks (10-2) at match’s end.
Virginia Wesleyan had two scoring chances nullified by offsides violations.
Marlins goalkeeper Ashleigh Lockard (2-0) made seven saves in 90 minutes of action.
Panthers goalie Abbey Hayes (2-3-2) played all 90 minutes and had no saves.
Ferrum’s next match is Sunday against Eastern Mennonite University. The contest kicks off at 5 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Panthers pound Royals in women’s lacrosseHARRISONBURG—Ferrum College tallied 14 first-half goals Saturday en route to a 20-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse triumph over Eastern Mennonite University.
The Panthers’ victory is their first in conference play this season.
Ferrum (6-3, 1-2 ODAC) led 14-2 at intermission; the Panthers secured the victory with a six-goal, second-half scoring surge.
“It was great to go on the road and pick up our first conference win of the season. We had a lot of players contribute, and I was extremely proud of our defense,’’ Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said.
Ferrum led 2-0 after early goals by Kaitlyn Harley and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County).
The count was 2-1 when the Panthers responded with 12 unanswered goals.
Harley, who led Ferrum with six goals, nettted four during her team’s decisive scoring onslaught.
Five players accounted for Ferrum’s six, second-half goals.
Erin Reynolds scored twice for the Panthers after halftime.
Harvey finished the match with two goals and five assists.
The Panthers outshot the Royals, 32-10, and claimed possession of 27 ground balls to 18 for the Royals.
Ferrum was 13 of 14 in clears and 3 of 7 in free position shots.
Eastern Mennonite was 3 of 9 in clears and the Royals won 14 draw controls to nine for the Panthers
Eastern Mennonite committed 24 turnovers to Ferrum’s 14.
Natalie Hughes also netted two goals and passed out two assists for the Panthers.
Ferrum starting goalkeeper Harley Steger (2-1) played 41 minutes and made three saves. Reserve Amanda Thomas saw 19 minutes of action.
Eastern Mennonite netminder Arianna Nixon (0-2) collected eight saves in 60 minutes of action.
Ferrum returns to action today when the Panthers visit ODAC foe University of Lynchburgat 4 p.m.
Wasps blank Ferrum in women’s tennisFERRUM- Emory & Henry College swept singles and doubles play Friday en route to a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis victory over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
The Wasps (4-1, 3-1 ODAC) won 10 of the match’s 12 singles sets by 6-0 scores and captured the other two sets by 6-2 counts.
In doubles, eight-game pro sets were played and Emory & Henry was victorious 8-0, 8-0, 8-1.
Ferrum is 0-5, 0-4 in the ODAC.
Wasps claim 7-2 win over Ferrum menFERRUM—Emory & Henry College claimed four wins in singles and swept doubles play Friday for a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
For the Wasps (2-3, 2-1 ODAC), Archer Marlow, Bryce Williams and Zeke Workman, at singles position Nos. 2, 4, and 6 all won in straight sets.
The best contest of the match was at No. 1 singles where Emory & Henry’s Brandon McGuire rallied from an opening set loss for a 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-8) win over Ferrum’s Jose Villacis.
McGuire squared the match by winning the second set in a seven-point tiebreaker. That forced a 10-point, third-set tiebreaker that he captured as well.
Jacob Glass, a former prep performer at Class 3 Bassett, was triumphant at No. 3 singles for the Panthers. He edged Sean Given in an extended match, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 1-0 (10-8).
Also, Dakota McDaniel won for Ferrum (0-4, 0-4 ODAC) at No. 5 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
Emory & Henry swept doubles play winning three, eight-game pro sets by scores of 8-4, 8-0 and 8-3.
Ferrum’s next match is Thursday in Winchester against conference rival Shenandoah University. Match time is 2 p.m.
Lynchburg blanks Ferrum in field hockeyFERRUM- Jackie Lerro tallied three goals Friday night to lead the University of Lynchburg to a 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Hornets (5-0, 5-0 ODAC) are undefeated overall and in conference play.
Lerro, the reigning NCAA Division III Player of the Year, scored her first goal with 14 seconds left in the first quarter to break a scoreless stalemate.
She also scored twice in the third quarter with one of those goals coming off an assist from Sarah Miller Richards.
Emily Yates, in the second stanza, and Taylor Jones, in the final frame, completed the scoring for Lynchburg.
Ferrum (0-6, 0-6 ODAC) has yet to win a match this season; the Panthers have lost 17 straight matches dating to the 2019 campaign.
“Our effort was outstanding, we fought hard for all four quarters,’’ Panthers head coach Carrie Austin said.
“This week was challenging with the level of competition we faced. However, we’re continuing to grow with each game. I’m excited to see us carry this positive momentum into the (new) week.’’
The Hornets outshot the Panthers, 40-0, and held advantage in shots on goal (22-0) and penalty corners (17-0).
Ferrum committed 27 fouls to 17 for Lynchburg.
Lynchburg goalkeeper Laurel Nicks (5-0) saw 50 minutes of action and recorded no saves.
Ferrum counterpart Mia Holmes (0-6) made 17 saves in 60 minutes of action.