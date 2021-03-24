Guercio's goal give Ferrum a 2OT win

BRIDGEWATER—Enzo Guercio’s goal five minutes into a second sudden-victory overtime stanza Saturday enabled Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team to claim a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over Bridgewater College at the Bridgewater Soccer Complex.
Guercio, a senior, found the back of the net without the aid of an assist at 104:59 of the match as the Panthers captured their third win of the season, all in conference play.
Ferrum (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) had a chance to end the match in the first sudden-victory overtime period, but Bridgewater (1-3-2, 0-3-2 ODAC) thwarted a Panthers’ scoring opportunity.
Each sudden victory overtime period is 10 minutes.
Bridgewater has played three post-regulation matches to date and is 0-1-2 in those encounters.
Saturday marked the first time that the Panthers had played an overtime match since October of the 2018 campaign. That year, they were 3-0 in overtime contests—each of those was decided in the first extra period.
Ferrum’s last double overtime match prior to Saturday was in October 2017 against LaGrange (Ga.) College; it ended in a 3-3 stalemate.
Bridgewater had conquered Ferrum three straight times prior to Saturday—twice in 2018 and once last year.
Guercio took six shots for the Panthers.
Daniel Aguirre provided Ferrum with its initial lead, 1-0, when he netted an unassisted goal at 64:25.
The Eagles squared the count at 73:14 when Ian LaVallee took a pass from Alex Martinez and scored.
Lavallee took two shots for Bridgewater.
At match’s end, the Panthers held advantages in shots (13-6), shots on goal (7-4) and corner kicks (5-4).
Ferrum had three scoring chances voided by offsides calls.
The Panthers committed 27 fouls to the Eagles’ nine.
Bridgewater goalkeeper Tyler Deutsch (0-3-2) played all 105 minutes and recorded five saves.
Ferrum netminder William Winters (3-1) logged 105 minutes of action and registered three saves.
The Panthers return to action Thursday against ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney College (5-0, 5-0 in the ODAC) at home at 6 p.m.
The contest is preceded by a junior varsity match between Ferrum and Shaw (N.C.) University at 2:30 p.m.
The Tigers are 17-0-2 in their last 19 matches. They were edged by the University of Lynchburg, 4-3, on penalty kicks in the semifinals of last year’s ODAC tournament.