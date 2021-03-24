Guercio's goal gives Ferrum a 2OT win

BRIDGEWATER—Enzo Guercio’s goal five minutes into a second sudden-victory overtime stanza Saturday enabled Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team to claim a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over Bridgewater College at the Bridgewater Soccer Complex.

Guercio, a senior, found the back of the net without the aid of an assist at 104:59 of the match as the Panthers captured their third win of the season, all in conference play.

Ferrum (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) had a chance to end the match in the first sudden-victory overtime period, but Bridgewater (1-3-2, 0-3-2 ODAC) thwarted a Panthers’ scoring opportunity.

Each sudden victory overtime period is 10 minutes.

Bridgewater has played three post-regulation matches to date and is 0-1-2 in those encounters.

Saturday marked the first time that the Panthers had played an overtime match since October of the 2018 campaign. That year, they were 3-0 in overtime contests—each of those was decided in the first extra period.

Ferrum’s last double overtime match prior to Saturday was in October 2017 against LaGrange (Ga.) College; it ended in a 3-3 stalemate.