GREENSBORO, N.C.—Guilford (N.C.) College claimed its 20th victory of the season and its second this season over Ferrum College Wednesday, 61-47, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s contest.

Ferrum (9-16, 5-11 ODAC) finishes regular-season play with the setback.

The Quakers led 22-18 at intermission and outscored the Panthers 39-29 after halftime.

The score was even at 15 and 18 in the first half and Guilford held leads of 10-5, 11-10 and 15-10.

In the second half, the Quakers turned a 30-27 edge into a 41-27 lead, courtesy of an 11-0 scoring surge that lasted two minutes.

Guilford’s lead would reach 17 points, 47-30, after a made field goal at the 7:44 mark.

Tyler Dearman led a trio of double-figure scorers for the Quakers with a game-best 18 points.

Also, Luke Proctor netted 11 points and Julius Burch tallied 10.

Johnny Franklin scored 11 points for the Panthers and Tahli Oden added 10.

The Quakers (20-4, 13-2 ODAC) finish regular-season play Saturday.

Guilford edges Ferrum women, 68-63FERRUM—Guilford (N.C.) outscored Ferrum College 21-5 in the third quarter Wednesday in a 68-63 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball triumph over the Panthers at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (11-14, 7-11 ODAC) finish regular-season play with the loss, while the Quakers (20-4, 13-4 ODAC),who have one game remaining, claim their 20th victory of the season.

Lindsay Gauldin tallied 19 points for Guilford, while Ashtyn Zeigler totaled 11 points and Anna Giannopoulou had 10.

DeMeisha Canada’s double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds paced the Panthers.

Also, Aisha Martin scored 18 points and Kayla Cabiness tallied 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Guilford led 7-2 early on, but Canada lay-up and turn-around jumper made it a 7-6 game at the 5:21 mark of the first quarter. The Quakers used a 6-3 run to close out the first on top 13-9.

In the second quarter, Ferrum cut the margin to 15-14 on Martin’s driving lay-up at 6:41.

Guilford extended its lead to six points with four minutes left in the second quarter, then Cabiness drilled a deep 3-pointer from the left side, and Martin converted a pair of free throws to trim the deficit to 22-21 with 3:15 left in the first half.

Ferrum trailed 26-22 when Cabiness hit a jumper, followed by another 3-pointer, and Erin Harden swished a 3-pointerr that put the Panthers on top 30-28 at halftime.

Guilford used an 11-4 run to open the third quarter, capped by Taylor Dunn’s 3-pointer at the 4:11 mark to produce a 39-34 lead.

Then, the Quakers exploded for 10 unanswered points, taking a 49-34 advantage on Carleigh Perry’s driving lay-up with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

Martin made one of two free throws in the waning seconds of the period to close out the quarter with Guilford leading 49-35.

Cabiness opened the fourth quarter with a basket, Martin knocked down a 3-pointer from the right side and Canada made a pair of lay-ups to trim the Quakers’ lead to 49-44 at the 7:30 mark.

Canada’s put back at 5:15 cut Guilford’s lead to 52-51, but the Quakers answered with a pair of jumpers.

Martin converted another 3-pointer, again from the right side to get the Panthers within two points, 56-54, with 4:10 left.

Kayleigh Shreffler’s jumper at 2:34 sliced the Quakers’ lead to 60-58, but Gauldin converted a lay-up for a 62-58 Guilford edge with 1:33 showing.

Canada hit a pair of free throws to make the count 62-60 game with 1:12 left.