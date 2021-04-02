Guilford edges Ferrum in ODAC play

FERRUM — The Brothers Sweeney guided Guilford (N.C.) College to a 14-12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Wednesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Connor Sweeney and Brennan Sweeney each netted three goals and three other Guilford players each tallied two goals as the Quakers (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) won for the first time this season.

Connor Sweeney with three and Brennan Sweeney with two also combined to distribute five assists.

The match featured four, first-half lead changes and eight ties.

Guilford broke the last of those deadlocks with 10 minutes left in the third quarter and led for the remainder of the match.

The count was 12-9 at the end of the third period, and the Quakers extended their advantage to four goals (13-9, 14-10) twice in the final frame before the Panthers (3-6, 1-3 ODAC) closed the match with consecutive goals.

Connor Sweeney scored his three goals on four shots, three of which were on goal.

Brennan Sweeney tallied his two goals on nine shots, seven of which were on goal.

The Quakers led 6-5 after the first quarter and 8-7 at intermission.