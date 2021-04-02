Guilford edges Ferrum in ODAC play

FERRUM — The Brothers Sweeney guided Guilford (N.C.) College to a 14-12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Wednesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Connor Sweeney and Brennan Sweeney each netted three goals and three other Guilford players each tallied two goals as the Quakers (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) won for the first time this season.
Connor Sweeney with three and Brennan Sweeney with two also combined to distribute five assists.
The match featured four, first-half lead changes and eight ties.
Guilford broke the last of those deadlocks with 10 minutes left in the third quarter and led for the remainder of the match.
The count was 12-9 at the end of the third period, and the Quakers extended their advantage to four goals (13-9, 14-10) twice in the final frame before the Panthers (3-6, 1-3 ODAC) closed the match with consecutive goals.
Connor Sweeney scored his three goals on four shots, three of which were on goal.
Brennan Sweeney tallied his two goals on nine shots, seven of which were on goal.
The Quakers led 6-5 after the first quarter and 8-7 at intermission.
Each team tallied multiple goals in each stanza; Guilford scored six in the first, two each in the second and fourth and four in the third, while Ferrum netted five in the first, two each in the second and third and three in the fourth.
The 12 goals Ferrum scored are the most by the Panthers in a loss the season
Ferrum’s loss is its second in a row.
Scoring twice for Guilford were Derek Zacatenco, Nick Honkomp and Bryce Craig, while Bailey Benjamin and Jax Atkins each scored one goal.
Half of Guilford’s goals were produced by an assist.
Mackoy Bodmer netted a match-best five goals for the Panthers. He scored his goals on 11 shots, seven of which were on goal.
Bodmer is 13 goals shy of reaching 100 for his career. He ranks third in career goals with 87.
Jack Sheehan totaled three goals, while Derek Farwell tallied two and Nathan Piggott and Drew Fedorich each scored one.
The Quakers outshot the Panthers, 50-42, and claimed possession of 41 ground balls to 25 for Ferrum.
Guilford was 15 of 17 in clears as opposed to Ferrum’s 13 of 23 clip. The Quakers won 22 of the match’s 30 face offs.
Guilford was 2 of 6 in man-up scoring; Ferrum was 2 of 9.
The Quakers committed 17 turnovers to the Panthers’ 20.
Guilford goalkeeper Jack Rogers (1-2) played all 60 minutes and registered 12 saves.
Ferrum goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (3-6) logged 60 minutes of action and collected 14 saves.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney College on the road. The opening face off is set for 7 p.m.
Lynchburg pounds Ferrum womenLYNCHBURG — The University of Lynchburg scored seven goals in the first half and nine after intermission in a 16-1 rout of Ferrum College Wednesday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse match contested at Shellenberger Field.
Lynchburg (4-3, 1-1 ODAC), which squared its conference mark with the victory, is ranked 24th nationally.
The Hornets, who led from wire-to-wire, held leads of 5-0, 7-1 (halftime), 11-1 and 16-1.
Lynchburg netted nine goals after intermission.
Kelsi Trevisan, Tori King and Alla Daniel each netted three goals for the Hornets and Dara Gregory totaled two.
Also scoring were Libby Kennedy, Nicki Santora, Carly Sandler, Jackie Amato and Maysn Whitten.
Half of Lynchburg’s goals were produced by an assist.
Reagan Aldridge took an assist from Megan Allen and netted the Panthers’ lone goal in a player-up situation in the first half.
Lynchburg outshot Ferrum, 45-6, and claimed possession of 31 ground balls to 21 for Ferrum (6-4, 1-3 ODAC).
The Hornets were 19 of 22 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 14 of 28 clip.
Lynchburg won 11 of the match’s 17 draw controls and was 2 of 3 in free position shots, while Ferrum was 0 of 1.
The Panthers committed 28 turnovers to the Hornets’ 16.
Lynchburg netminder Julia Broughton (4-3) collected three saves in 33 minutes of action.
Ferrum goalkeeper Harley Steger (2-2) played all 60 minutes and registered 17 saves.
Ferrum’s next match is Wednesday (April 7) against ODAC foe Randolph College. Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 4 p.m.
Softball doubleheader
is postponed, resetFERRUM — An Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader between Ferrum College and the University of Lynchburg scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.
The doubleheader has been reset for Monday, April 12 at American National Bank Field. First pitch is 4 p.m. with the second game to follow at 6 p.m.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday when the Panthers play Virginia Wesleyan University in an ODAC doubleheader in Virginia Beach. Game times are 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.